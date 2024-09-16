Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition to be Hosted in Delhi from 18th to 23rd November 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 16: New Delhi is set to host the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition from November 18th to 23rd, 2024, marking a historic moment for the city and the Special Olympics movement. The much-anticipated event was officially announced by Dr Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat and Chairperson of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council, during a press conference today.

In her statement, Dr Nadda said, "This event will be a remarkable celebration of the incredible talent and unyielding spirit of our athletes from across the Asia Pacific region. Everyone is invited to join for an inspiring week of sports, camaraderie, and joy alongside the athletes and their families. Today also marks the unveiling of the official logo for this regional competition, a symbol of diversity, inclusion, and unity."

This competition, which focuses on older athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) aged 22 and above, is the first of its kind on a global scale to be held in India. It offers unique opportunities for this often-underserved age group, whose participation in sports typically declines as they get older.

About 100 athletes from over 10 Special Olympics Programs are set to participate in the competition. They hail from 3 different regions, namely, East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific.

It also marks a historic first for Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) as it introduces bowling as a competitive sport in partnership with the Tenpin Federation of India. The partnership aims to empower older athletes aged 22 and above, through a ground-breaking initiative designed around a dedicated development program.

Furthermore, the competition will serve as the launch platform for the Strong Minds Program in India, a health initiative dedicated to promoting better mental health and development of adaptive coping skills among athletes with IDD. This aligns with the broader mission of Special Olympics to foster a culture of inclusion, health, and wellness.

In addition, comprehensive complimentary health screenings will be provided for all participating athletes underscoring the organization's dedication to overall well-being. Concurrently, regional Inclusive Health Summit will be held alongside the competition.

Alongside the event, Special Olympics is expected to unveil research findings regarding inclusion in health systems in India via the Rosemary Collaboratory, an initiative which looks at inequities that individuals with IDD face in health systems worldwide.

As part of the competition's legacy, there are plans to introduce a set of Standard Operating Procedures, (SOP) tailored specifically to address the needs of individuals with IDD. "It aims to set a benchmark for accessibility. Ensuring that all future events and activities conducted by Special Olympics Bharat are accessible to everyone, regardless of abilities," said Dr Nadda.

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition serve as a testament to the core values of the Special Olympics movementdiversity, inclusion, and unity. As New Delhi gears up to host this monumental event, it hopes to send a global message of inclusion, a call to recognize and celebrate the potential of every individual, and an opportunity to build a more inclusive society for all.

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc. USA, to conduct sports and development programs all over India. Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sports, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics Bharat is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India as a National Sports Federation for the development of Sports for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities.

