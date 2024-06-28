Special Training Held for Traffic Police and Public Awareness

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 28: Every monsoon season, the number of road accidents rises significantly, often due to preventable negligence. To address this issue and promote road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police organized a special training session at Delhi Police Headquarters. The training involved a large number of traffic police personnel and included public awareness initiatives.

This collaborative effort involved the Delhi Traffic Police, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), and the Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC). Special Commissioner (Traffic) of Delhi Police, H.G.S. Dhaliwal, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Statistics Highlight the Need for Action

While the monsoon brings welcome relief from the heat, it also increases the risk of fatal accidents for road users. A recent report by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways titled "Road Accidents in India - 2022" paints a grim picture. In 2022 alone, India witnessed a staggering 4,61,312 road accidents, resulting in 1,68,491 deaths and injuring 4,43,366 people. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for increased road safety awareness, particularly during the monsoon season.

Focus on Tire Safety for Accident Prevention

The training session highlighted the importance of tire safety as a key factor in preventing monsoon-related accidents. Sudershan S. Gusain, Chairman of the Safety Awareness Group at ITTAC, emphasized that neglecting proper tire care is a major contributor to such accidents. He stressed the importance of maintaining proper tread depth, which is crucial for water dispersal and effective braking on wet roads. Proper tread depth also helps maintain vehicle control on slippery surfaces during monsoon downpours.

Public Awareness: Choosing Safe Tires and Maintenance Tips

The training session educated participants on crucial tire safety aspects for the public. Experts emphasized the importance of purchasing tires with the ISI mark, a symbol of safety and quality in India.

On this occasion, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) K Kaming, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Geeta Rani Verma, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic, Road Safety) Shiva Keshari Singh were present. Apart from them, ATMA ADG Sanjay Chatterjee, ITTAC Director Nitesh Kumar Shukla and Deputy Director Vinay Vijayvargiya were also present.

Uneven tire wear was another key topic. Experts explained how improper alignment or tire rotation can lead to this issue. Worn-out suspension systems and incorrect inflation pressure can also contribute to uneven wear, often appearing as patches or one-sided wear. Paying close attention to these details is crucial for preventing monsoon-related accidents.

Technical Aspects of Tire Safety and Maintenance

Traffic police personnel received in-depth training on technical aspects of tire safety and maintenance. Experts from ITEC equipped them with the knowledge to educate the public on proper tire care and maintenance. The training aimed to dispel common misconceptions about tire pressure, alignment, rotation, and tread depth.

For example, some drivers mistakenly reduce tire pressure when traveling on highways. Experts clarified that maintaining the manufacturer's recommended pressure is vital for safe highway driving. Additionally, filling tires with cold air is essential for optimal performance.

Nitrogen vs. Regular Air: Pros and Cons

The training session also addressed the question of using nitrogen instead of regular air in tires. Sudershan S. Gusain explained that nitrogen offers two main benefits. Firstly, it escapes tires slower compared to regular air, making it a better option for long journeys. Secondly, it doesn't cause rusting of the rim and internal steel wires like regular air, leading to a longer tire lifespan.

Identifying Tire Replacement Needs: The TWI Indicator

The session also provided information on identifying the ideal time for tire replacement. Participants learned about the TWI (Tread Wear Indicator) marked on all tires. When the tread wears down to the level of these indicators, it signifies the need for replacement.

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) serves as the apex national body representing all tire manufacturers in India. The Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC) acts as its technical partner organization. This collaborative effort highlights the importance of industry participation in promoting public safety initiatives.

