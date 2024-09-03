'Spectacular Saudi' Campaign Invites Indian travellers to Discover the Heart of Arabia

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], September 3: As Indian travellers continue to seek unseen and unexplored destinations every holiday season, Saudi's national tourism brand, "Saudi - Welcome to Arabia," has unveiled its captivating new campaign, 'Spectacular Saudi'. This is their first integrated campaign for the Indian market and showcases a stunning blend of Saudi's lesser-known destinations, beyond the allure of deserts.

The campaign aims to highlight the destination's modern, heritage and natural wonders to the discerning Indian traveller. The campaign film, 'Spectacular Saudi', follows the journey of a young Indian family who find themselves mesmerized amidst the ancient mud-brick structures of Diriyah's At-Turaif, the historic alleyways of Al Balad in Jeddah, the marine life of the Red Sea and the awe-inspiring Nabataean tombs in Hegra, AlUla.

Saudi is home to 8 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with Al-Faw Archeological Area being the most recent addition as well as the World's 4th largest barrier reef system. The Red Sea is in fact, a vast archipelago of more than 90 islands, stunning beaches, sweeping desert dunes and natural wonders including one of the world's few thriving reefs, dormant volcanoes, ancient heritage sites and mountain canyons. The coastal wonderland was recently also the birthday getaway of choice for actor and celebrity, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Speaking on the campaign, Alhasan Aldabbagh, Chief Executive Office of Saudi Tourism Authority said "Indian travellers have long shown a deep appreciation for authentic and unique experiences. They are keen to explore novel destinations and cultures, and that is exactly what Saudi has to offer. With iconic destinations like Diriyah, Al Balad, and AlUla - three of Saudi's eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, they can walk through history dating back millennia, and with tailor-made packages, experience world-class culture, adventure, and cuisine.

We are excited for Indians to experience the warm Saudi welcome, a core part of our heritage, and something intrinsic to Indian culture as well. India holds an incredibly special place in our hearts, and we are committed to making India the number one source market by 2030. We are thrilled to welcome Indian visitors to truly experience the Heart of Arabia."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHz6uwP5uX4

With this campaign, Saudi is positioning itself as a must-visit destination for Indian travellers, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and modern attractions that promises to leave a lasting impression. 'Spectacular Saudi' has now been launched across the country, on social media, digital platforms, television, and online travel agency (OTA) channels.

Saudi is a mere 5-hour flight away from India, and Indians can choose from up to 8 airline operators. Indians holding a valid tourist or business visa from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, or any Schengen country, with stamped proof of entry are eligible for the eVisa and visa upon arrival at Saudi international airports. Those not eligible under the above-mentioned criteria can apply for the visa through 11 Tasheer Centres across the country. Indian travellers can also apply for a Stopover visa, which is valid for up to 96 hours and can be obtained 90 days in advance at the Saudia Airline and Flynas website for a nominal fee.

To explore the heart of Arabia, visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/campaigns/india and book your next getaway with access to exclusive packages and offers from 12 trade partners in India.

