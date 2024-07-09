Spiritual Guru Morari Bapu Holds First-Ever Ram Katha in Tromsø, Norway; his final leg of Kshama Yatra

From Gujarat to Norway: Morari Bapu's Kshama Yatra Culminates in Tromsø

Tromsø (Norway) July 8 : In an unprecedented event, the beautiful city of Tromsø is hosting the esteemed spiritual guru Morari Bapu for a nine-day discourse on the Ramayana, known as the Ram Katha, from July 6-14, 2024, at the Clarion Hotel – The Edge. This marks the first time Bapu is bringing his profound narrations to Norway, offering a unique opportunity for cultural and spiritual enrichment.

Drawing from Goswami Tulsidas' Ram Charita Manas, Bapu chose two central lines from the epic as focal points for the discourse. These are Chaupais(quatrains) 19 and 32A from Baal Kaand:

Mahamantra Joi Jape Mahesu I Kasi Mukati Hetu Upadesu II

Mantra Mahamani Vishey Byal Ke I MetatKathinKuankBhual Ke II

Opening the unique discourse, Bapu said that the Katha in Norway would be the seventh and final leg of the Kshama Yatra that started from Ravechi Katha in Gujarat. By Kshama Yatra, he means that we, as a community of humans, must seek forgiveness from the Buddhpurush or great personalities whom we have wronged despite their yeoman service to humanity.

Talking about the Katha being hosted in Norway, he said he equates it to the Gujarati term ‘norwil,' which is a medicinal plant that a mongoose smells to recover when injured or losing in its fight against a snake. This plant's scent helps the mongoose become alert and make a total recovery, eventually winning the fight.

For Goswami Tulsidas, who was tormented by the pandits of Kashi, Chitrakoot felt like his aushadhi or norwil.

Bapu also spoke at length about the significance of the month of Asadh, which he felt was a month filled with gravitas. It is during this month that Guru Purnima is celebrated. Additionally, the first day of this month marks the birthday of the great poet Kalidasa, and the second day sees the celebration of Jagannath's Ratha Yatra.

Elaborating on Kalidasa, Bapu narrated that the poet was considered a fool in his time but was married to an erudite woman, making their marital life incompatible and distressing. He then dedicated himself to Ma Kali and received her blessings for his sterling accomplishments. The story signifies that one should use one’s abilities to serve the supreme power, or param tatva.

Regarding the Ram Charita Manas by Goswami Tulsidas, Bapu said it is possibly the most read sacred text in the world. On the topic of the Manas Mantrashtak, he mentioned that the Ram Charita Manas contains eight types of mantras, including the Ram Mantra, Shiva Mantra, Dwadash Akshara Mantra, Sabar Mantra, Param Laghu Mantra, and Beej Mantra. He added that the Ramayana itself is a mantra.

He also emphasized the importance of ashtakas, many of which were written by Adi Shankaracharya.

Environment and Social Concerns and a Call to End Wars

On the first day of the Katha, Morari Bapu called for the preservation of Jeev (humans), Jad (trees), and Jal (water). The spiritual guru has been advocating for everyone to plant trees, especially in their home courtyards or backyards, to ensure they are tended to and cared for.

He also once again called for an end to the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, expressing his anguish at seeing children begging for food with tin utensils in hand.

A Special Connection with the Midnight Sun

The timing of this event in July is particularly significant, as Tromsø experiences 24 hours of sunlight during this period, mirroring a legendary moment in the Ramayana. According to the epic, when Lord Ram was born, the sun did not set for a month, symbolizing eternal light and divine presence. This celestial phenomenon resonates deeply with the inauguration of the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, on January 22, 2024, where it is believed Lord Ram was born.

Event Details

Dates: July 6-14, 2024

Location: Clarion Hotel The Edge, Tromsø, Norway

Time: Discourses will take place daily at 10 am local time, followed by a free vegetarian meal.

Morari Bapu, a renowned exponent of the Ramayana, has been reciting Ram Kathas for over sixty-five years. He draws from Vedic Sanatana Dharma, popularly known as Hindu Sanatana Dharma. His narrations are celebrated worldwide for their emphasis on universal peace and messages of truth, love, and compassion. Bapu's unique approach draws upon examples from various religions, inviting people of all faiths to partake in the spiritual journey.

The event of the Norway Ram Katha will be hosted and sponsored by Natu Pankhania and family from London.

Join us in Tromsø for this extraordinary event, where the timeless teachings of the Ramayana will blend with the natural splendor of the midnight sun, creating an unforgettable experience of spiritual enlightenment and cultural exchange.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu began his remarkable journey of reciting the Ram Charita Manas, a revered version of the Ramayana by Goswami Tulsidas, at the age of fourteen in front of a small village audience. Over the decades, he has held Ram Kathas in numerous cities and pilgrimage sites across India and around the world, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, attracting millions of followers.

Beyond traditional venues, Bapu has also conducted Ram Kathas for marginalized communities, including sex workers and transgender individuals, and has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn Ukraine and Israel.

