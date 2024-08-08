Sports For All appoints Former US Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati as its inaugural Advisory Board member

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 8: Sports For All (SFA), India's largest Company in professionalizing and commercializing grassroots sports, has brought on board Sunil Gulati, the former President of the US Soccer Federation and a former FIFA Executive Committee member. He will provide advisory support to the SFA leadership team as the company advances its mission to promote a sports culture in India.

Gulati is best known for his contributions to the development and administration of association football in the United States starting in the early 1980s and was a key member of the team that won the bid and organised the 1994 FIFA men's World Cup in the US. Gulati served as President of the US Soccer Federation from 2006 to 2018, during which the U.S. Women's National Team won the 2015 World Cup and two Olympic gold medals. He was also a director for the committee that successfully bid to host the FIFA men's World Cup in US, Canada and Mexico in 2026. Gulati played a key role in creating the Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League. He was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2019.

He is also presently the Chairman at UEFA's Club Financial Control Body while also a Senior Lecturer in economics at Columbia University where he teaches Economics.

Speaking of his decision to join the SFA Advisory Board, Gulati said, "What excites me about SFA is the role it can play in building and crafting the journey of Indian sport. As sports and the ecosystem continues to grow, SFA can be an important part of that, and carry along with other partners in this huge movement, whether it's Olympics medals or just increased participation for health, fitness, and the values sports cultivates, all of which ultimately help in nation building."

SFA was founded in 2015 by Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi with the aim of making every child across India fall in love with the sport. And with the appointment of its first advisor of global repute and experience, Choksi expressed his excitement, "We're thrilled to get the chance to seek's Sunil's counsel and have his support us on our global mission where he will help take the SFA message and philosophy to the world. At SFA, we're looking to bring global best practices to India as well, and we believe that he will help push us as a team to implement and deliver higher quality and performance."

Gulati is the first of select global sporting experts that SFA will be inviting to join the Advisory Board, which will help drive the vision and thought leadership for the Mumbai-based company.

About Sports For All (SFA)

Sports For All (SFA) is professionalising, organising and commercialising participative and grassroots sports in India. The company has a vision to help create a sports culture in India and to make youth fall in love with sports through inspiring and joyful sporting experiences. Founded in 2015 by Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi, it is focused on providing an inclusive, diverse, safe, and best-in-class platform for the youth to realise their fullest potential through sports.

