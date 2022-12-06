SpringCT honoured with a Prestigious Leadership Award

In recognition of its HR practices and communication excellence, Spring Computing Technologies recently won the BEST EMPLOYER BRAND 2022 Award at the World HRD Congress' Pune Leadership Awards.

Spring Computing Technologies offers technology leadership to product companies across the globe. Specializing in high-technology software development, SpringCT provides comprehensive services for new product development and product life cycle management.

SpringCT has a wealth of experience in a wide range of technologies for the development of products in their focus verticals of Collaboration, Digital Health, Enterprise Security and FinTech. This award is an accolade to SpringCT's core values of nurturing relationships and commitment to growth which empower its employees to break new grounds using emerging technologies.

Leadership Awards are given in several geographic regions as a build-up to the Global Employer Brands Awards conferred at the World HRD Congress every year. Times Ascent World HRD Congress is the largest HR event in the world, with over 1800 professionals across 133 countries in attendance this year.

SpringCT qualified on many parameters set by the Advisory Committee for this significant award, such as:

i) Translating and combining vision with action and HR Strategy, ii) cultivating competencies for the future to make the organization future-ready, iii) Talent development and management, recruitment strategies, iv) Employee benefits & recognition, diversity & inclusion, and v) Women empowerment vi) CSR initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheettal Deshpande, Operations Head of SpringCT said, "The fundamental values of SpringCT revolve around people, as they are the company's most important asset. Their growth and fulfilment define the satisfaction of the customers in terms of the best quality and timely deliveries. The Best Employer Award is the symbol of the conducive culture that is nurtured across the company. I feel that it is a continuous journey where we will keep taking efforts and steps that will benefit the entire team."

SpringCT CEO, Mohan Chaubal, also shared his excitement on receiving this recognition. He says, "In the 15 years since SpringCT was founded, one of our main objectives has been to create an environment that enables technical talent to reach world-class levels. While working towards this, we developed HR practices that are bold and uncommon in the Indian IT industry. This has helped us groom technical experts and develop cutting-edge technology expertise in our focus areas. I am happy that our effort has been recognized today by a renowned global organization."

