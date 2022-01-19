Square Root Co. launches premium Agarbatti in its wellness range of products. The company already has a variety of products like incense cones, dhoop sticks, essential oils, scented candles etc.

Square Root Company is an all-organic brand with an extensive range of skincare, body care, healthcare and wellness products. All the products are made with 100 per cent natural ingredients. All the beauty products are ISO and GMP certified, freshly handmade with organic ingredients without sulphate, paraben, cruelty, GMO, and palm oil.

Face mask, ubtan, organic soap, lip balm, body butter, honey is some of the other products that the company sells. The blend of natural ingredients to make essential oils, incense cones, incense sticks to experience the real magic of aromatherapy is all what the brand promises.

When asked about introducing the new range of products, Shubhangini Sachdeva, Head - Marketing and PR, said, "We are overwhelmed with the response of our products especially in the wellness segment. We would like to thank our amazing customers for giving us this wonderful opportunity to serve them. Like our any other products, we are pretty sure that our customers will also like our premium range of Agarbatti. Many mesmerizing fragrances like jasmine, kesarchandan, yagya etc. have been introduced in our premium range of Agarbatti. We are excited to see the response of our loving customers."

The company has introduced many different fragrances all together such as Jasmine, Rajnigandha, Phool Malika, Nargis, Kesar Chandan and yagya. Being organic and natural is not just the company claims but also believes in. Hence before selecting any product and presenting it to the end customers in any segment like beauty, health and wellness, the company has gone through many rigorous testing. All the products like incense sticks, incense cones and dhoop sticks are prepared with 100 per cent natural recipes with the blend flowers sourced across the world.

Square Root Company is an all-organic brand with an extensive range of skincare, body care, healthcare and wellness products. All the products are made with 100 per cent natural ingredients. All the beauty products are ISO and GMP certified, freshly handmade with organic ingredients without sulphate, paraben, cruelty, GMO, and palm oil. In the healthcare range, the Gourmet Honey is all homemade with hand and love. The honey is freshly made and delivered at your doorstep. The blend of natural ingredients to make essential oils, incense cones, incense sticks to experience the real magic of aromatherapy is all what the brand promises.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor