SRAM & MRAM Group remains bullish about the Malaysian Market

SRAM & MRAM Group, a United Kingdom-based business conglomerate, has shared the future roadmap of its strategic investment plans in the Malaysian economy.

Currently, the company has a footprint in Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Bahrain, and Georgia. In Malaysia, the company has a strong presence in varied sectors and employs a local workforce. In 2022, the company aims to take Indo-Malaysian business and community relations to a new high through its deepened business operations in Malaysia.

In a recent event, hosted by the Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) - Malaysia Chapter to welcome Indian high commissioner B. Nagabhushana Reddy and wife Lalita Devi. The strong bond is stronger than ever between Indian expatriates and their Malaysian friends. There is plenty of camaraderie between the two as Indian delegates/professionals and high commission staff joined their local ethnic community during a dinner reception.

It is also to generate a feeling of oneness and brotherhood, with the philosophy of integral humanism. OFBJP was created to foster a cordial relationship between the expatriates and locals via direct communication channels.

Elaborating upon the business roadmap, Pardeep Batra, Director SRAM & MRAM Group, President OFBJP quoted, "Malaysia is the largest and one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia. SRAM & MRAM Group has enjoyed favourable economic policies, cordial Government relations, and good support from our business partners and customers in Malaysia. Moreover, the Indo-Malaysian bilateral relations provide us with an added advantage. Given the current business environment, we believe that we are well-poised to strengthen our footprint in the country."

Apart from its multi-pronged business operations, has also been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts to help the communities impacted by COVID-19. It assisted stranded Indian nationals in Malaysia, to return home. The company equally supported the communities back home in India by donating world-class oxygen generator plants, oxygen concentrators, and other COVID-19 relief material.

Amidst the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the helped the nation by sending 1 million oxygen concentrators and 40 generators. Besides this, the group has been instrumental in setting up Oxygen Plants all across the nation.

