SRAM & MRAM Group sign MoU with IMPS Educational Trust to diversify its portfolio in India

UK-based global conglomerate and India-based, have announced their collaboration in the Educational vertical. As part of the joint venture, the collaboration will work extensively in the field of Ed-tech. With the agreement in place, the group will be investing heavily in the upliftment of education and Ed-tech in the existing industry.

India is the second-biggest economy after China and there is a massive opportunity in the Ed-tech domain. Today, the education sector in India is at the cusp of disruption, with the AI-backed by Ed-tech to amplify the learning experience by transforming it into an interactive, customized way of knowledge sharing and retention while making it a fun exercise.

SRAM & MRAM Group has been doing multiple projects all across the globe. Being a Tech company and with expertise in Blockchain and Fin-Tech industry, the tech giant will be the stepping into the education industry in India. With the rapid Ed-tech intervention, the education sector in India is picking up the pace and the sector is growing exponentially. Education today has become highly interactive, fun, and tailor-made, with the emerging technology and a wealth of information at one's fingertips.

The collaboration between SRAM & MRAM Group and IMPS is aimed to bridge the gap - both in terms of knowledge and accessibility between education institutes and the right technology. The Indian Ed-tech industry is inching toward greater heights. With successful pilots across Cambodia and other parts of the world, the group intends to revolutionize education with emerging tech.

The Trust is a part of a large family named "IMPS Educational Trust" owning institutions of the diversified domains such as educational institutes as well as hotels including:

- IMPS College of Engineering & Technology: An engineering College managed by dedicated technocrats.- Doon Heritage School: An institute of repute to shape the future hopefuls providing a perfect ambience of learning.- A hotel with modern amenities, situated at a premium location in Siliguri to capture the essence of the native ambience of North Bengal.- An IT & Management institute having the state-of-the-art infrastructure to empower the manpower of an ever-growing industry.

The Trust is on a Mission with its Vision to prepare dynamic and caring citizens to meet the challenges of a global society while retaining the traditional values. To be a centre of excellence in education, keeping with the rich cultural heritage of India, while stressing on simultaneous development of body, mind and soul, and dedicated to creating responsible and innovative global citizens who will be committed to the development of India.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hemalata Arumugam, CEO, SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, "We are very excited with this alliance. With this alliance, we are not only expecting a successful business but also see our role in nation-building along with cultural success. We intend to amplify the learning experience and transform education into highly interactive, fun, and tailor-made with the emerging tech. The IMPS Trust with their highly motivated and knowledgeable team will be a guiding path and add value to the SRAM & MRAM family."

"We at IMPS Trust are ecstatic with the alliance; the association will help us grow and reach new heights while adding value to the SRAM & MRAM family," quoted, Mohammad Khalid Iqbal, Direct Sales Agents, IMPS Educational Trust.

The multi-dimensional SRAM & MRAM Group is a leading investor in global markets, with its core interests in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure, etc. On the other hand, the group has been investing heavily in the European and APAC markets.

Ruma Chatterjee, Direct Sales Agents, IMPS Educational Trust said, "We are equally excited about this alliance. SRAM & MRAM Group has a great reputation when it comes to market leadership. We are hopeful of the alliance that will ascertain the right impetus for our growth plans and help us reach a bigger audience."

IMPS Educational Trust was founded in the year of 2000 by Bablu Bhattacharjee a Civil Engineer with an ettle of imparting education in a seldsome way that can be perceived by each and every individual. It focuses on the upliftment of the youth through pragmatic and rational education. It passed through hitches and glitches to reach a height of glory. The Technical and Research discipline is quite intriguing in the universe of true education and can be compared with the best in the industry. The learning process and motivation with interest will enlarge the vision that will make individuals true professionals.

