Sree Sandhya Kona Honored with Machine Learning Maverick Award at the Global Excellence Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], October 16: Sree Sandhya Kona a trailblazing Machine Learning and Big Data Engineer, was honored with the prestigious Machine Learning Maverick Award at the Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on May 12th in Mumbai. This event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd under the leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence across various industries, bringing together luminaries to recognize significant achievements and contributions.

Sree Sandhya Kona has been instrumental in leading a transformative shift within the financial sector, notably in third-party data ingestion. Her work, integrating Machine Learning and Big data technologies, has vastly improved the data processing capabilities of her organization. Sree Sandhya Kona's notable project involved the integration of third-party datasets with her bank's internal data, revolutionizing credit scoring, fraud detection, customer personalization, market insights, regulatory compliance, and investment strategy development through the advanced application of ML algorithms and Spark technology. Sree Sandhya Kona's pioneering efforts have not only set new benchmarks in financial analytics but have also showcased the transformative power of integrating cutting-edge technologies into traditional frameworks, thereby reinforcing the bank's role as a leader in the financial sector.

