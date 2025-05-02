SRH and Lubi: When Business Met Cricket – A Night of Deals and Deliveries in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2: In the midst of Ahmedabad, beneath ITC Narmada’s chandeliers, something magical was woven between Lubi and SRH, not merely a business event, but an evening where dreams touched each other’s shoulders, and business found harmony within the rhythm of cricket.

For years, Lubi has been more than a name in the world of engineering solutions; it has been a symbol of trust, consistency, and performance. But on this special evening, Lubi wasn't just talking shop; it was sharing a celebration. Dealers, consultants, and partners, the very backbone of Lubi's journey, were invited not for a boardroom briefing, but for something far more emotional: a heartfelt thank you that resonated deeply with each one of them.

Lubi Pumps Hosts Team SRH In Ahmedabad

The Meet & Greet was lively from the beginning, but it wasn’t until Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, and Harshal Patel entered the room that time appeared to stand still for many in the crowd. Adult men, some of whom had dedicated decades to the drudgery of business, grinned like children as they shook hands, took selfies, and exchanged a few light words with their cricketing idols.

An associated dealer from Surat, held his signed cricket bat close, as if it were a precious family heirloom. “I've closed hundreds of deals in my life,” he shared, his voice catching with emotion, “but this… this is one of the best days of my career.” His heartfelt words echoed in the room; laughter, awe, and respect mingled warmly among everyone present.

Mr. Ronak Porecha, the director of Lubi, was at the forefront of it all, not as a corporate leader, but as a host with a heart. He did not speak in corporate language, but in appreciation. “Lubi is what it is because of the trust you’ve all placed in us,” he said. “Just like a cricket team requires bowlers, batsmen, and fielders, we require every one of you to win.” This inclusive message from the Lubi team further strengthened the bond with the audience.

The players reciprocated with the same warmth. Ishan Kishan’s cheeky sense of humour, Harshal Patel’s honest anecdotes, and Rahul Chahar’s introspective wisdom created a space where rank dissolved and humanness became the central theme.

They didn’t simply respond to the question; they turned it around. “What’s the most difficult thing about being a dealer?” Harshal inquired at one point, leaning forward with genuine interest, forging personal connections that transcended professional roles.

It was a straightforward question, but one that connected two worlds. Whether it’s selling a pump or meeting a yorker at 145 kmph, the shared values of pressure, performance, discipline, and perseverance are what bring every achiever together, bridging the gap between the business and cricket worlds.

By the end of the evening, it was apparent that the event was a testament to values practised, teamwork, trust, and victory, both on the pitch and in business. And as the guests departed with signed jerseys, full hearts, and renewed pride, one couldn’t help but think that Lubi hadn’t merely sponsored a cricket club.

It had sponsored belief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor