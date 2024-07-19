SRM University-AP Pioneers a New Era in Bio-Oil Production with Groundbreaking Predictive System

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: In a world grappling with the twin crises of climate change and dwindling fossil fuel reserves, SRM University-AP's Net Zero Lab has made a landmark contribution to sustainable energy innovation. The lab's newly patented system, encapsulated by Patent No. 537715, represents a monumental leap in bio-oil productiona renewable liquid fuel derived from biomass such as algae. This innovation not only promises a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuels but also enhances the efficiency and predictability of bio-oil production through cutting-edge machine-learning techniques.

The Promise of Bio-Oil

Bio-oil stands as a beacon of hope in the quest for sustainable energy solutions. Extracted from biomass, it can be refined into various types of fuels, including petrol, diesel, kerosene, heavy fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gases, making it an incredibly versatile alternative. However, traditional methods of optimising the hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) processa key method for converting biomass into bio-oilare often labour-intensive and time-consuming. This is where SRM University-AP's innovative system makes a transformative difference.

A Technological Breakthrough

The patented technology, titled "A System and a Method for Prediction of Bio-Oil Production via a Hydrothermal Liquefaction Process," marks a significant breakthrough in the field. Led by Associate Professor Dr Karthik Rajendran, the research team has harnessed the power of machine learning to streamline the HTL process. By reducing the complexity and number of parameters involved, the system achieves an impressive 84% efficiency in crude oil yield, substantially improving conventional methods.

Machine learning algorithms optimise the elemental and biochemical composition, operational conditions, and proximate analysis of various algae species, resulting in a highly efficient and scalable method for bio-oil production. This not only enhances the yield but also reduces the time and labour required, making bio-oil a more viable and attractive option for widespread use.

Implications for Global Energy

The implications of this technological advancement extend far beyond academic research. By presenting a scalable, efficient, and sustainable method for bio-crude oil production, SRM University-AP's innovation has the potential to revolutionise the energy industry on a global scale. The system's ability to optimise production processes can significantly reduce dependence on fossil fuels, thereby contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a more sustainable energy future.

Call for Technology Transfer

Recognising the transformative potential of their breakthrough, Dr Rajendran is eager to collaborate with academic researchers, industry leaders, and government agencies. Such partnerships are essential to fully realise the global benefits of this innovation and drive a greener, more sustainable future. By bringing this technology to market, these collaborations can help scale the production of bio-oil, thereby advancing global energy sustainability.

SRM University-AP's pioneering work underscores the power of innovation and collaboration in advancing sustainable energy solutions. Their groundbreaking predictive system for bio-oil production not only represents a significant technological achievement but also offers a viable path towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy future. For more information on technology transfer and collaboration opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to contact coordinator.ipr@srmap.edu.in. Through these efforts, SRM University-AP continues to lead the way in creating solutions that address some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

