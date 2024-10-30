SRM University-AP Team Conquers Everest Base Camp

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30: In a remarkable feat, SRM University-AP has etched its name in the annals of history by becoming the first private university in India to send a student expedition to the iconic Mount Everest. A team of 18 resilient students and faculty, led by Prof Sidharth Shankar Tripathy, Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, was today honoured in a public event for successfully completing the tough 15-day expedition to the Everest Base Camp, located at an awe-inspiring 5,364 meters.

The felicitation ceremony was held in the presence of representatives from esteemed media houses, Deans, Directors and Students.

The expedition, which took place from October 12 to 27, began from Amaravati and went via Kathmandu across the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas, culminating at the towering Mt. Everest Base Camp.

During the felicitation ceremony, Prof. Sidharth Tripathy, Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, who coached and led the group, shared insights from the expedition, detailing the resilience required to face the challenges of such an ambitious endeavour. Participants also reflected on their transformative experiences, showcasing the personal growth and teamwork they developed throughout the journey.

"This thrilling and transformative expedition has created history not just for our university but for the state and the nation," said Prof. Tripathy. "Our students have emerged as ambassadors of transformation and positive growth, embodying the ethos of that defines our unique institution. This is just the beginning of pathbreaking changes in experiential learning and adventure-based education."

Later in the day, the SRM AP EBC expedition team was honoured by Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister for Home Affairs & Disaster Management of Andhra Pradesh, in a special event at her residence. "This is just the beginning of a revolution that will inspire more students of Andhra Pradesh to dream big and conquer new heights," said Smt. Vangalapudi Anitha, emphasising the significance of this historic expedition as a catalyst for future breakthroughs and advancements.

SRM University-AP's Everest Base Camp expedition has not only solidified its reputation as a pioneering university that believes in experiential learning but has also ignited a spark of inspiration within the hearts of students, faculty, and the broader community.

