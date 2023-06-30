Elorda Cup: Pugilist Vijay Kumar storms into semifinal of tournament

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Putting up a determined, stellar performance, pugilist Vijay Kumar recorded a hard-earned victory and punched his way to the semi-finals of the ongoing Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

In what was a fiercely contested bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan, Vijay (60kg) overpowered his opponent to seal a 3:2 victory by split decision. With the bout being a close affair, it was the attacking brilliance and smart decision-making of the Indian that gave him the edge over his opponent.

He will now go head-to-head against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on Saturday, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the other semi-final bouts, Keisham Sanjit Singh (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) bowed out of the competition with a bronze.

In spite of proper preparations, Keisham and Sumit had to, unfortunately, give their respective opponents walkovers due to last-minute changes to the original schedule.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially sent a complaint to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation to protest this decision that caused injustice to the Indian pugilists.

On the other hand, Neema went down fighting in her semi-final bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan.

On Saturday, Sushma (81kg) will face the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan in her semi-finals bout.

Despite putting up spirited performances, pugilists Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered hard-fought defeats in the quarter-finals and exited the ongoing Elorda cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Going up against the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, Zoram (51kg) suffered a unanimous 0-5 defeat.

In the 54kg category, Pukharam endured a 0:5 loss against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while in the 57kg category, Ashish Kumar lost against Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand with the same scoreline.

Hemant Yadav (71kg) also endured a 0:5 defeat against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

In a tough fixture against the 2016 World Championships bronze medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Shiksha (54kg) fought valiantly but lost 0:5.

Indian boxer Sumit secured a resounding victory to confirm the bronze medal in the 86kg category on the second day of the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Sumit dominated his quarterfinal bout against Bekzat Tangatar of Kazakhstan from the get-go and showcased his power and precision to win 5-0 in a one-sided affair.

