SRM University – Institute of Hotel Management and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announce Strategic Partnership

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 8: SRM University Institute of Hotel Management (SRM IHM), a renowned institution in North India today announced a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in the hotel industry.

The four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the institutions will cover the areas relating to Academia Industry Partnership, including the representation of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on the Board of Studies Committee of SRM IHM as well as internship and placement opportunities for students at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties across the region.

As part of the Academia Industry Partnership, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will assist SRM IHM in delivering sessions on professional excellence by participating in regular guest lectures and workshops moderated by corporate employees and hotel GMs. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will also facilitate tailored internship and placement opportunities at their hotels in the region, offering SRM IHM students vital hands-on experience in order to prepare them for the hospitality industry upon graduation.

Detailing his vision for the partnership, Dr Ravi Pachamothoo, Chancellor of SRM University Stated, stated, "At SRM University we strongly believe in the industry relevant quality education and providing skills to the student which make them ready for the real world. Our strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will help us further our vision and enable students at SRM IHM to connect and talk to industry experts and know about subjects and issues that there relevant in the hospitality industry."

Further underlining the significance of the partnership, Nikhil Sharma, Market Managing Director Eurasia at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, stated, "At Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, we view our investment in the next generation of students as a commitment to the future of the hospitality industry. By sharing our experiences and relevant real-world issues in a classroom setting, we aim to better equip students with important skills that will help them once they are out of college and build their knowledge of industry needs.”

SRM University Delhi-NCR Haryana (SRMUH) carries forward the legacy of SRM Group of Institutions. SRM’s initiative towards the cause of quality education began in 1969 with the establishment of a primary school and today after five decades of its existence it has 22 institutions and 4 universities. SRMUH was established to furtherance of the objective of the SRM group to reach out to a greater number of stakeholders in Northern India. This University aims to emerge as a leading world-class educational institution that disseminates knowledge upholding the highest standard of instructions in all fields of study.

SRM Institute of Hotel Management offers a three-year degree course and has established a standard of professionalism, leadership, and service excellence for hospitality and tourism leaders around the world. SRM Institute of Hotel Management has excellent infrastructure to match the star Category hotels, well equipped Training Kitchen & Bakery & Confectionery to develop culinary (cooking & baking) skills, well equipped fine dining restaurant with a Mock-up Bar to develop Food & Beverage skills, well-appointed suite rooms, and modernized laundry, linen room as housekeeping labs, smart classrooms, well-stocked Library, state of the art computer lab, 24x7 Wi-Fi campus, etc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Contact

Ruchi Kawatra

+91 98184 95019

Ruchi.kawatra@srmuniversity.ac.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor