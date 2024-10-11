SS Mobile Aims for Record-Breaking Festive Sales with 1 Lakh Smartphones and INR 300 Cr Revenue Target

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 11: SS Mobile, India’s 5th largest mobile retail chain, has set an ambitious target for this festive season with the goal of selling 1 lakh handsets and generating ₹300 crore in revenue. The SS Mobile Big Dussehra Sale, starting from October 9th, features the exclusive ‘1 Pe 4' offer, where customers can enjoy four incredible benefits, including premium gifts up to ₹5,999, a 2-year warranty, discounts up to 30%, and cashback up to ₹12,000 on smartphone purchases.

Siddharth Shah, Founder & Chairman of SS Mobile, highlighted the company's focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience this festive season. “The festive period is an opportunity for us to deepen our connection with customers by offering them the latest mobile technology, competitive deals, and unmatched service. We have optimized our inventory, boosted customer support, and introduced exclusive offers to ensure a smooth and enjoyable shopping experience. We are confident that with these efforts, we will meet our goal of 1 lakh handset sales and achieve ₹300 crore in revenue.”

The offer includes popular models like the iPhone 13 at an effective price of ₹39,999 with easy instalments of ₹79 per day. Customers can also enjoy up to ₹15,000 in benefits on the newly launched iPhone 16 series. AI-powered smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE are available at an attractive price of ₹29,999, reflecting a massive ₹45,000 discount. Other top deals include Vivo's V40 series at just ₹10 down payment and monthly instalments of ₹1,945 and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G with a zero down payment and ₹12,000 discount.

The Big Dussehra Sale also features budget-friendly options like the Redmi 13C 5G, starting at ₹7,499, Realme C63 5G at ₹8,999, and Oppo K12x 5G with cashback offers of up to ₹1,300. For entry-level buyers, the Itel A50C comes bundled with a free smartwatch for an effective price of ₹3,499, along with similar deals on Realme and Redmi models starting from ₹5,999.

Customers can enjoy up to 75% off on accessories, including smartwatches, AirPods, power banks, and neckbands from top brands like Boat, Fire Bolt, Noise, and OnePlus. Smart TVs from Mi, TCL, and Itel are also available starting at ₹4,999, with select models offering free soundbars.

With over 300 branches in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, SS Mobile has become a leading player in the mobile retail industry by focusing on customer-centric strategies, offering a wide range of mobile devices, and ensuring accessibility to the latest technology in underserved regions. The company’s commitment to innovation and service excellence has driven its growth and success over the years.

About SS Mobile: SS Mobile, India's 5th largest mobile retail company, is a prominent brand in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, known for its extensive range of smartphones, accessories, and smart TVs, coupled with top-notch customer service. With a growing community of 61 lakh satisfied customers, SS Mobile continues to lead the market with innovative offers and unbeatable deals.

