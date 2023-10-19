SSBF Invites candidates to Register for SNAP 2023 and Explore Cutting-Edge MBA (Banking and Finance) Programme

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 19: Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), a distinguished institute known for its financial education excellence, has announced the commencement of applications for its coveted MBA (Banking and Finance) programme. The application is open through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 for two specializations in this programme: Fintech and Financial Services. Prospective candidates can embark on this journey by applying and completing their SNAP registration via the official SSBF registration link. The application window for SNAP 2023 and SSBF batch 2024-26 will close on 23rd November 2023 and 16th January 2024 respectively.

In 2023, the SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on three separate dates, providing candidates with the flexibility to select the date that best suits their schedule: December 10, 2023 (Sunday), December 17, 2023 (Sunday), and December 22, 2023 (Friday). The much-anticipated SNAP 2023 examination results will be revealed on January 10, 2024 (Wednesday). To access the admit cards for the SNAP Test, candidates can log in to the official SNAP website, www.snaptest.org, on December 04, 2023 (Monday) for SNAP Test 1 and December 09, 2023 (Saturday) for SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03. It's worth noting that the payment deadline aligns with the registration closing date of the examination.

Dr Neha Parashar, Director, Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF), extends a warm welcome to prospective candidates, stating, "We extend our best wishes to all aspirants embarking on this exciting phase of their careers. SSBF has consistently sought ambitious individuals ready to outshine the competition and navigate the waves of success in the financial world. Over the years, we've witnessed remarkable transformations from ordinary students to visionary financial leaders who have redefined the financial landscape. What sets our candidates' journey apart at SSBF is our unwavering focus on the fundamentals of banking and finance, including analytical skills, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of fintech and financial services - all vital elements for thriving in the financial sector. We eagerly await the arrival of our new batch."

Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) is a premier institution within the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) umbrella. Established with the vision of nurturing future leaders in the finance sector, SSBF has consistently delivered outstanding education in banking and finance for more than 10 years. The institute's commitment to academic excellence, innovative curriculum, and holistic development has earned it a well-deserved reputation among industry leaders and academics alike.

Furthermore, According to a recent EY study, India leads the global FinTech adoption rate at 87 per cent, surpassing the worldwide average of 64 per cent. Projections indicate that the Indian FinTech sector is poised to generate USD 200 billion in revenue by 2030, signaling significant growth potential. Given this promising outlook, specialization in FinTech offered by SSBF is expected to be immensely advantageous for students aspiring to pursue careers in this field, as it aligns with the expanding job market. The Fintech specialization equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the rapidly evolving world of financial technology. It covers areas such as blockchain, digital currencies, AI in finance, and more, preparing graduates to drive innovation in the fintech industry. Meanwhile, Financial Services specialization focuses on traditional and emerging financial services, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of banking, investment, insurance, and other critical components of the financial sector. Graduates are prepared to excel in diverse roles within financial services organizations.

With a global network of industry partnerships and a commitment to excellence in financial education, SSBF is the ideal institution for those seeking to embark on a successful career in banking and finance. For more information about the MBA (Banking and Finance) programme and to begin a journey towards a dynamic career in fintech or financial services, please visit the official SSBF website at https://www.ssbf.edu.in/index.php.

