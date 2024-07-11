SSVM INSTITUTIONS' "Transforming India Conclave 2024"

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11: Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions is all set to host its third edition of the three-day Transforming India Conclave 2024 from September 1 - 3, 2024 at SSVM World School, Coimbatore. Marking a momentous 25 years of educational excellence, the SSVM Group of Institutions proudly started hosting the SSVM Transforming India Conclave in 2022. With its 3rd edition kicking off this year, the conclave convenes leading thinkers, enterprising minds, and those shaping India's future to ignite impactful initiatives.

The conclave also boasts of hosting 2 prestigious awards, such as the Inspirational Guru Award to honor 25 teachers from across the country for their tireless service; & the Studentpreneur awards to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit in students. The past 2 editions of the conclave have proudly hosted some of the stellar names in the country, such as Nambi Narayan, Chetan Bhagat, Harun Robert, Sonam Wangchuk, Aman Gupta and several other leaders, achievers and contributors across all fields.

This year's theme is Resilient Today, Sustainable Tomorrow! The three-day conclave consists of thought-provoking speaker sessions, specially curated workshops, award ceremonies, and captivating entertainment shows scheduled for the period of the three-day event.

Dr Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, who strongly believes in Embracing the Future of Education by becoming Adaptive to the New World and Expanding Learning Horizons said, "The mission of SSVM Transforming India Conclave is to spark curiosity and inspire the future leaders of India. This year's theme goes beyond just environmental responsibility. It believes that true sustainability requires building resilience in all aspects of life such as the mental, physical, emotional & environmental. By strengthening the resilience across all these areas, it prepares one to not only overcome current obstacles but also build a future where everyone can thrive."

There are two prominent awards designed to honor students and teachers. For students, 'Studentpreneur Awards 2024' aims to give students the platform to encourage their entrepreneurial spirit. Students, irrespective of their educational background, can easily register their ideas on SSVM's website and fill in the necessary details of their business concepts/ideas along with a persuasive pitch presentation. By participating, they have the chance to elevate their ideas to new heights, gain nationwide visibility & win cash prizes upto Rs. 1 Lakh.

Link to register: https://ssvmtransformingindia.com/studentpreneur-award/

For teachers, 'Inspirational Guru Awards 2024' aims to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication of teachers towards shaping the future of society. The teachers who believe they have the power to make a positive impact on students' lives are encouraged to nominate themselves for the award, and students can also nominate teachers who they feel deserve recognition.

Link to register: https://ssvmtransformingindia.com/#awards

Transforming India Conclave 2024 comprises a remarkable line up of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who will be sharing their respective subject knowledge and expertise. These include

Revant Himatsingka - Food pharmer, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Shoma Chaudhury, Palki Sharma, Dr Srimathy Kesan, Srikanth Bolla, Kaveri, Arun Krishnamoorthy, Rakesh Raghunathan, Keerthi History and many more...

The conclave also organizes a wide range of workshops covering diverse areas of interests on various interesting aspects such as Power up with Nature by Arun Rebero, Next Level Content by Rajiv Kriplani, Modern Photography, Art for Change - Live Art Installations, No oil No Boil by Padayal, True-to-life theater arts by Cary Edward and also the three day event will host spectacular entertainment such as Miracle on Wheels, Story Telling Act, Voctronica, Sand Art by Nitish Bharti, Suhani Shah Mentalist, One Man Band by Peter Gladson, & highly energetic acts by students of SSVM.

More details on Transforming India Conclave 2024 is available on https://ssvmtransformingindia.com/

About SSVM Institutions: Established in 1998 with the vision of nurturing young minds, SSVM Institutions have grown into a network of schools offering a diverse and enriching educational experience.

