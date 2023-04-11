St Pauls Institute's film workshops reflect perfect Institute-Industry connect

New Delhi [India], April 11 (/SRV): The lineup of speakers said it all. Over two days, March 3 and 4, St. Pauls Institute of Communication Education, SPICE to its widening pool of well-wishers, alumni, and students, rocked to the steady stream of film industry heavyweights, there to participate in two days of workshops, talks, and Q&A sessions.

With its post-graduate programme in Film-making as the launch pad, this was the first ever such extended workshop conducted at its lovely campus in Bandra, and its success was practically guaranteed from the very beginning when actor Genelia Deshmukh delivered the keynote address.

Veteran filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, film lovers, and students from St. Pauls as well as other colleges dug in early on and stayed the course. They listened and responded to Akash Khurana, author, actor, and director, as he took them through actual exercises, heard six-time National Award-winning editor and director Aruna Raje, as she told of her experiences, and thoroughly enjoyed their interaction with Vijay Pande, director, and cinematographer with an awe-inspiring filmography.

The workshops also aimed at mentoring aspiring filmmakers and encouraging those who are fascinated by storytelling. And on Day 2, it was proved that the magic continued in a full hall, starting with a lively exposure to the mysteries of VFX and mation by Abhishek Malhotra, director of Prime Focus Academy.

Director Om Raut filled a slot usually unenviable, immediately after lunch. He need not have worried. It was a full house once again listening to his vigorous engagement with an audience deeply interested in the way he made blockbusters like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and more recently, Adipurush.

Actor Sohail Khan made an appearance to cheer on the students. Screenwriter Mohinder Pratap Singh of 'M S Dhoni' took a workshop on laying bare the skill sets required to write stuff that will place well in the market and was subjected to a barrage of questions. Finally, it was Nida Sheikh, art director, and production designer, who wrapped up the proceedings with her meticulous delivery on acquiring the right "look" for a film. Among her work is Shootout at Wadala and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

St Pauls Institute aka SPICE is all set to roll out its new batch of Filmmaking programme in June 2023. This will be a ten-month Diploma Course under the state-approved National Skill Development Council, with faculty trained at FTII, Pune, and professionals from the Industry.

SPICE also offers Graduate programmes in Media and Management studies from the University of Mumbai and 10-month Professional Postgraduate programmes in Journalism, Advertising, and Public Relations with almost 100 per cent placements.

Superbly located in Bandra, it is easily accessible to students, faculty, and visiting professors. With its well-appointed campus, high-end infrastructure, and comfortable, modern facilities including air-conditioned classrooms, this is a Media School that offers everything, from a thoughtfully- designed curriculum, enhanced learning opportunities, and a thriving campus life.

Admissions for the Academic Year 2023 - 2024 are now open. Graduates and those candidates awaiting their final semester examination results may apply. Application forms are available here.

For more information about our courses, contact our counselor on +91 98338 06739 or visit https://www.stpaulsice.com

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor