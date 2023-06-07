St. Teresa's College Receives "Outstanding College Award" at Pride of Kerala 2023

ATK

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 7: St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam has been recognized for its remarkable achievements by being bestowed with the coveted "Pride of Kerala" award at an event organized by Medmark. Attended by esteemed guests, including the Honorable Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste of India's Ministry for Rural Development & Steel, as well as the Honorable Minister Ramdas Athawale for Social Justice and Empowerment, these esteemed guests celebrated St. Teresa's College's significant contributions to society while reinforcing its dedication to educational excellence.

At an event held in Kochi, Faggan Singh Kulaste presented an award to Rev. Sr. Dr Vinitha CSST, Principal Dr Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph, Senior Administrator & Former Principal Dr Sajimol Augustine. M, and Vice Principal Dr Kala M S graciously on behalf of their colleagues in the presence of Azeez Abdulla and Minister Ramdas Athawale. This recognition adds to the long list of accolades that St. Teresa's College has received over the years.

Recognizing St. Teresa's College's exceptional efforts across various sectors - with special recognition given to its educational contributions - the Pride of Kerala award honors their ability to stand out amid the stiff competition. Their innovative work and relentless commitment to their mission earned this much-deserved award, a tribute to all the institution's community members, including management, faculty, and students.

Since its establishment on June 15th, 1925, this institution has made a positive mark in education. From humble beginnings, it has experienced considerable expansion to become one of the top establishments with state-of-the-art amenities and infrastructure.

St. Teresa's College's mission of holistic development among young women drives its institution, which fosters intellectual growth, maturity, responsibility, spiritual enlightenment, and social motivation. Over its 98-year history, it has shown its unwavering commitment to excellence, attaining multiple milestones while becoming one of Kerala's premier minority institutions. A pioneer of women's education and the first aided college for women in Kerala, St. Teresa's College continues to set an inspiring example that others should follow.

Academic and research excellence at this institution is demonstrated by its impressive accreditations and rankings, such as being awarded Five-Star Level status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 1999, earning an A-grade status with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.57 for cycle four evaluation by NAAC in 2019. Furthermore, its inclusion as the 41st-ranked institution on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) national lists provides evidence of its commitment to providing quality education.

This institution has earned widespread acclaim for its research activities, with esteemed organizations like the Department of Science and Technology-Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure (DST-FIST) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) acknowledging its remarkable efforts. Notably, St. Teresa's has received several prestigious awards, such as the Best Bhoomitra Sena Club Award, the National Energy Conservation Award, and the World Malayalee Council Best Project Award, further cementing its status as an incubator of innovative research.

St. Teresa's College stands out beyond academic achievements by excelling in extracurricular activities. Over 35 years, St. Teresa's has won victories at the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival time after time; furthermore, their dedication to environmental sustainability and energy conservation practices has garnered praise and commendations.

The Pride of Kerala Award for Outstanding Achievement 2023 represents a critical moment in the institution's journey. It is a testament to their steadfast dedication to education while striving tirelessly toward creating an inspiring learning environment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor