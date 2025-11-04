Stahl Launches Artisan Schild: India's Safest No-Scratch Non-Stick Range Reinforced with PEEK Technology

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Breaking new ground in the Indian kitchen market, home-grown challenger brand Stahl introduces Artisan Schild, featuring cutting-edge PEEK technology that will revolutionise non-stick cooking for modern Indian homes. It is India's safest non-stick cookware, constructed with tough, trusted Stahl Triply steel and reinforced with PEEK (Polyether ether ketone) - a high-performance non-reactive polymer trusted globally for its unmatched strength and durability.

Stahl's Artisan Schild cookware is crafted to last. It features a next-generation, nearly indestructible non-stick coating with exceptional hardness and scratch resistance. With such properties, it prevents flaking, overcoming the shortcomings of conventional non-stick cookware available anywhere in the world today. It is tested to withstand 60,000 abrasion cycles (vs. 15,000 for regular non-stick) - 4x more durable than global standards. It performs up to 15 times longer than ceramic or conventional non-stick coatings.

Its triply construction comprises an aluminium core sandwiched between layers of food-grade stainless steel and induction-compatible magnetic steel, guaranteeing fast, even heating and superior technical heat resistance. The cookware's unique textured surface requires less oil for cooking while delivering excellent non-stick performance, promoting healthier meals. The Artisan Schild's PEEK surface prevents peeling or flaking making it 100% toxin-free. It is THE most highly food-safe certified non-stick in India, meeting top global safety standards, including US FDA, German LFGB, and Indian ISI/BIS certifications, and free from harmful chemicals such as PFOA, BPA, and lead.

Artisan Schild also features comfortable, stay-cool handles and compatibility with all cooktops. Designed specifically for everyday Indian cooking, the range is easy to clean and dishwasher safe, making it one of the most versatile and safe non-stick cookware options. Its 5-year warranty is a testament to its expected long life, far beyond the 1 to 2 year lifespan of standard non-stick, delivering worry-free kitchen convenience. Whether it's a rushed morning omelette or a slow-cooked bhindi masala, the cookware delivers consistent results for all types of dishes.

A renowned expert in his field, Dr. Andreas Kramer of Weilburger Coatings, Germany, said, "It is nearly an indestructible coating with superlative heat resistance according to the German food contact regulation BfR and LFGB. It is safe for all types of cooking, including frying. It can be used for both daily and professional cooking. The behaviour of this non-stick is unlike any other. Try it for yourself and see the difference."

Speaking about the launch, Dhruv Agarwal, Director & CEO, Stahl, said, "Consumers have long expressed concerns about traditional non-stick cookware; particularly around its quality, durability, and ease of use. The Artisan Schild range addresses these challenges through the introduction of advanced PEEK technology. Paired with our trusted triply base, it sets a new benchmark for non-stick cookware in Indian kitchens. It's built to withstand everyday cooking demands while ensuring a safer, smoother, and more reliable cooking experience."

The range includes essential cookware formats such as frypans, kadhais, and dosa tawas, with each piece meticulously crafted to deliver reliable results day after day. With a clean aesthetic and robust engineering, Artisan Schild is built not just to last, but to become a staple in everyday cooking. The Artisan Schild range is available in retail stores, on Stahl's D2C website, and the leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon.

Stahl emerged from three decades of experience in manufacturing world-class products under Autopress India. In a span of 12 years since its inception, Stahl is today one of the leading names in the Indian cookware industry, benchmarked for its exceptional product design, precision engineering and superior craftsmanship. The brand is focused on making intuitive and innovative kitchen tools, designed especially to suit Indian food, homes and kitchens - with very high safety standards leveraging the best global technology practices.

Stahl was awarded the title of 'Prestigious Brands of Asia 2021-22' for its breakthrough products and design and 'ET Business Award 2022' in the Premium Cookware Category by Economic Times. Autopress India Pvt Ltd. was awarded amongst the 'Leading SMEs of India, 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet.

