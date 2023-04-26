Standyou has launched the AI-Enabled Self Admission and Scholarship Assistance Program to study abroad

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (/PRNewswire): Standyou, India's leading EdTech startup operating in the higher education domain, has launched the AI-Enabled Admission and Scholarship Assistance Program, which helps students get fully funded scholarship-based admissions. The program assists students in studying in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, UAE, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Singapore, and South Korea. The objective of the program is to help students build profiles that are eligible for fully funded scholarship-based admissions for higher education.

In this competitive market, one needs to stay ahead with all the information and efforts. The Standyou Scholarship Assistance Program is designed for students who want to get ahead of their peers and be ahead of their time. The program helps students make their profiles eligible for scholarship-based admission to the world's top universities and positions them for successful scholarship applications.

The program provides students with a personalized admission and scholarship report drafted by Standyou's scholarship experts, based on over 150 data points from the student's profile. The platform uses AI and the experience of education experts to develop personalized reports for each student. Students are also connected with Standyou's scholarship experts for report analysis through 1:1 live video sessions. Since 2015, Standyou has helped more than 15,000 students from over 15 countries in obtaining scholarships for higher education worth more than $100 million.

The program puts students on the fast track to success by connecting them with the best-fit course programs, scholarships and grants based on their profiles. It is receiving tremendous responses from countries such as India, China, Nepal, and other Asian countries. More than 1,200 students have registered for the program within three months of its launch.

The statement given by the CEO of the company, Priyank Shrivastava, says that there are scholarships and grants worth more than $20 billion offered globally every year by governments, universities, corporations, and NGOs. Additionally, more than 3 million students enrol in foreign institutions globally. The Standyou Admission and Scholarship Assistance Program can help these students to obtain an affordable and quality education.

The program guarantees scholarship-based admission if the students fulfil all the requirements mentioned in their personalized admission and scholarship report. The Students can enrol in the Program to get Scholarships to study in UK, Scholarships to study in USA, Scholarships to study in Germany and Scholarships to study in Canada.

The Standyou Admission and Scholarship Assistance Program is the first of its kind, providing students with a personalized admission and scholarship report based on their profile, and offering 1:1 video counselling to help students succeed. The program recommends the best universities, course programs, and fully-funded scholarships based on the student's profile. The personalized admission and scholarship report covers the complete process from start to end such as application deadlines, required documents for university applications, admission application form filling process, scholarship provider details, scholarship deadlines, academic grade requirements, test requirements, test preparation strategies, personalized SOP points that need to be covered, best-recommended LORs, essays, getting publications, CVs, visa requirements, interview preparations, and other required documents, along with all the sample documents and formats.

Standyou encourages students to fill out university and scholarship applications independently on their own, in order to protect them from fraudulent consultancy services. The startup also encourages students to use their personal email addresses, mobile numbers, and Skype IDs to directly communicate with universities and scholarship providers. Standyou assures students to provide assistance within 24 hours in the event of any questions or concerns related to admissions, scholarships, visas, documentation, or any other issues related to the admission process.

With the flexibility, convenience, and 24x7 support that Standyou provides, students can take control of their study abroad applications, scholarship processes, and visa processes to thrive in today's ever-changing world. One of the primary benefits of Standyou's 1-to-1 live sessions is the flexibility they provide. Students can schedule sessions at a time that suits them, and they can choose the time and duration of sessions based on their individual needs. This allows students to tailor their profiles around their busy schedules and focus on areas where they need the most help

Standyou verified and trusted partners help the students in every step and provide end-to-end support during their study abroad journey. When it comes to English Language (IELTS, TOEFL, PTE) Training Services, Entrance/Eligibility Exam (SAT, GMAT, GRE) Preparation Services, Education Loan & Finance Services, Visa, Flight & Insurance Services, Accommodation Services, Airport Pickup and Travel Services and Post Landing Services in Italy (Bank Account, Sim, Visa Conversion & Documentation) the Standyou service partners are there to assist the student.

www.standyou.com

