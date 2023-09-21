Star Gold to Present The World TV Premiere of IB71, a Gripping Tale of India’s 1971 Airlines Hijacking on 23rd September at 8 pm!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Star Gold is set to premiere IB71, a 2023 Hindi-language spy thriller that delves deep into a remarkable chapter of India’s history, the 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and directed by Sankalp Reddy, this movie is a gripping and intense portrayal of the events surrounding this event.

In a significant career move, the action superstar Vidyut Jammwal takes on not only the lead role but also ventures into the role of a producer for the first time in his career with IB71. This milestone showcases his commitment to delivering compelling cinema and promises to add depth and charisma to the character he portrays.

Speaking about the premiere, Vidyut said, “The 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking remains a significant event in Indian history, and IB71 promises to shed light on the bravery, resilience, and sacrifices made during those trying times. This is based on a true story, and it’s only now, after 50 years, that the details of this operation came to light. When I heard the details, I was fascinated by the people who serve the country. Many of us are not aware of India’s Information Bureau and the daring work they have been doing. I am very happy that the entire country will get the opportunity to watch the story of the real-life heroes as the film premieres on Star Gold on the 23rd of September at 8 pm.”

IB71 offers a riveting narrative filled with suspense, espionage, and intrigue, promising to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, as it premieres on Star Gold on 23rd September at 8 pm.

