Star India Film Production House launched, many dreams will be fulfilled through 'Mr. Miss and Mrs. Star India Talent Hunt'

New Delhi [India], November 7: Many people dream of becoming an actor, model, singer, Dancer or Makeup Artist but their dreams are not fulfilled. Some do not get enough opportunities, some have to face difficulties to reach their destination due to lack of money, some people are seen not reaching their destination despite having talent due to lack of correct information. Looking at all these things, senior social worker Shankar Sharma, who has been working in this field for a long time, has now launched his production house named Star India Film Production House.

During the press conference held in Film City, Noida on Wednesday, along with launching the poster of Star India Film Production House, Shankar Sharma launched Star India Film Production House and told that now no one's dreams will remain unfulfilled. Now every talented person will get the destination he deserves, whether he is an actor, model, singer or dancer, now neither money will be a reason between his talent nor will he be left behind due to lack of information.

Along with the launch of his production house, Shankar Sharma also launched the poster of 'Mr., Miss and Mrs. Star India Talent Hunt'.

Star India Film Production House founder Shankar Sharma said that the All India audition of Mr., Miss and Mrs. Star India Talent Hunt is going to start and people of any class can participate in it and show their talent.

People of any age from the field of modeling, singing, dancing, acting, makeup artist designer etc. can participate in it and show their talent.

Along with this, the winners of this show will get a chance in many advertisements along with reality shows. Let us tell you that this program will be conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and different cities and areas of the country, so that no one is deprived of it.

Shankar Sharma is the founder of Jeevan Ki Umang Foundation who has been doing social service for the last 10 years. He has also worked as a director with many production houses in the past. Now he is trying to do this work faster through his production house Star India Production House.

