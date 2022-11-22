Star Infomatic participates in Mega Cable Fest; displays its wide range of products at the exhibition

The next-gen products displayed by the company receive huge response from the visitors.

New Delhi, November 22: Star InfomaticPvt. Ltd., a technology leader in the field of optical fiber communications, along with its sole distributor in South India, CP Enterprises exhibited its next-generation products at the Mega Cable Fest being organized in Kochi, Kerala from November 17-19, 2022.

The company displayed its high-quality “Star-FFS” range of fiber optics fusion splicing machines and “Fibershot” range of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), optical meters and tools at the exhibition, which were highly appreciated by the visitors.

Speaking about the exhibition, Shri. Anurag Saxena, Managing Director of Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. said, “I am happy with the kind of response received by the products of the company at the exhibition. Our products provide buyers with advanced technologies and are backed by uncompromising reliability and support services.”

He informed that these products are designed to perform and engineered to last long. We provide next-generation smart engineering solutions for our industry, considering future needs and adding advantage to the businesses of our buyers, he added.

The Mega Cable Fest in Kerala is South India’s largest exhibition for broadcast, digital cable, broadband &iptv. Visitors interested in witnessing the products of the company can visit the exhibition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, Kochi in Kerala.

About the company:

Star Group has redefined the fiber optics testing business in India and globally since its inception in 1997. The company is an NSIC/MSME registered OEM producing high quality “Star-FFS” range of fiber optics fusion splicing machines.

TEC-approved Star FFS-9000 splicing machine has been the company’s ‘Star’ performer for the last many years and won the hearts of its users including defence and armed forces along with system integrators & telecom maintenance service providers by its sheer performance.

The company works with a vision fully focused on its customers and their needs and helping out with the routine challenges faced by them. The company enjoys a good rapport with many international brands, including Siemens, GE, Huawei, Netis Group, Etisalat, Vodafone, Airtel-Africa and many more.

The reliable products of the Star Group have been appreciated and recommended by many Telesonic Network Limited/Airtel, MTNL, Vodafone and Tata, Railways, Roadways, Metro and so on. The company is rapidly expanding its business operations in Africa, the Middle East and Russia and hopes to take India on a global stage in the field of optical fiber communications.

