Star studded bollywood night with Akshay Kumar in Orlando will be a night to be remembered for: Meit Shah

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood who has made a name for himself through his hard work and sheer dedication towards his craft. Akshay Kumar's fan following is not only restricted to India alone but he has fans all across the globe and the Indian diaspora in America loves him the most.

Now, Akshay Kumar is soon ready to embark on a journey to USA where he will be entertaining the audiences in a live show in various US cities along with many of his Bollywood co-stars. Along with Akshay Kumar, actor Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajma, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana among a few others will be performing and entertaining the audiences through the show titled 'The Entertainers'. Meit Shah, the promoter for the Orlando show of The Entertainers is super excited for hosting the entertaining team.

Akshay Kumar expressed his happiness that he will be performing live in front of his fans in Orlando, USA. He said that he and his team will try to give their 100 per cent while performing their acts and all of them together will try to make the show a grand success. Akshay spoke to Meit Shah in a zoom call interaction.

The show will be held at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando on March 11. Expressing his excitement Meit Shah said, "This is going to be one of the biggest shows of our lifetime. I am trying to give my best and arrange everything in a way that everything goes off smoothly. It's a Saturday night show and we are expecting a crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 people all around the city and adjacent cities are expected to turn up for the show. I can assure everyone that people witnessing the show will get good value for their money."

He further said, "After being hit by pandemic, everyone's life has been affected badly and things had gone for a drastic change. Hence, everyone wants to be entertained like never before. What better way to organise a Bollywood celebrity show to spread smile and happiness among the Indian diaspora in USA."

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor