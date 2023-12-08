Star-Studded Gala Shines a Spotlight on Excellence: A Day to Remember at the Sixth Iconic Achievers' Awards Ceremony organized by WBR Corp

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized the 6th Edition of their Signature event named "Iconic Achievers' Award". "Iconic Achievers Awards" is organized every year to recognize the topmost Iconic personalities for their contribution to their respective sectors, social work, sports, community service etc. The ceremony provides a unique networking opportunity between celebrities and corporates.

The spectacular Iconic Achievers Award Ceremony was organized on November 30, 2023 at Holiday Inn Hotel in Mumbai. The ceremony was graced by Sandeep Patil (Former Cricketer and BCCI Selector). The awardees included leading celebrities, personalities, industry leaders and brands from various sectors like Entertainment, Sports, Media, Social Work, Hospitality, Music, Literature, Education, Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Wellness, Beauty, Real Estate etc. were honored for their outstanding contribution for accelerating the growth of our country.

Hanuman Steel was the Sponsor for this gala ceremony. Pixlux and Brands Connect were the partners for the sixth edition of Iconic Achievers' Awards 2023.

The winners of this prestigious award included:

Rohitashv Gour (Actor), Marzi Pestonji (Choreographer), Nandita Mahtani (Fashion Designer), Kaaranvir Bohra (Actor), Gautam Mehrishi (Chef), Ashlesha Savant (Actor), Lataa Suberwal (Actor), Kartik Shah (Music Composer), Kruttika Desai (Actor), Seeza Saroj Mehta (Child Actor), Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Actor), Atul Kulkarni (Actor), Ayaan Zubair Rahmani (Actor), Ankur Tewari (Composer, Director & Singer), Manan Joshi (Actor), Thomas Zacharias (Chef), Rakhee Vaswani (Chef) and Prajakta Koli (Actor & Content Creator).

Other key awardees include names like Dr. Amit Kamle, SS Auditors And Tax Consultants, Waytowebs (WTWEBS Infotech Pvt. Ltd.), SLP Sanjay Kumar, Shubhi Singh, Onest Limited, Dr. Bipin Sule, Fatema Burhani, Keva Socks, Institute of Business Studies & Research (IBSAR), Janhavi Enterprises, Yogesh J Patankar (Raje Sangharsh Pratishthan), Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain (Kidderpore Child's World School), The Byke Hospitality Limited, Varadom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Jeganathan Vivekananthan (British Technological Campus), Nilesh Borgharkar, Thriya Silks Pvt. Ltd. etc.

"WBR Corp is continuously working towards creating unique branding platforms and strategies for organizations and professionals across the globe. Our customized branding solutions result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of our winners. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services they offer as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards," said S Gupta, Director of WBR Corp.

