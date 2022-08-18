Start your medical studies in India without NEET; applications are still open for St. George’s University (SGU) in association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions

St. George’s University

August 18: In association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, St. George’s University, Grenada, has announced that they are still actively accepting applications from aspiring medical students for admittance into its class of September 2022. Students can visit the Ramaiah website to submit their applications.

This association offers prospective medical students a 5-Year Medical Degree Pathway. 10+2 students can start their first preclinical year in India at Ramaiah International Medical School, Bengaluru. This gives the students the advantage of starting their journey in a familiar environment and forming enduring bonds with their peers before moving abroad to continue their degrees.

The second year of the pathway can be completed either in SGU’s joint campus at Northumbria University in the UK or SGU’s main campus in Grenada, the Caribbean Island, the third year in Grenada, and the last two years will have students complete their clinical rotations either in the US or in the UK.

“With the constant changes in the healthcare systems in the world, it is important for us to be able to provide a new generation of doctors with the skill set to adapt to any situation. SGU and Ramaiah’s unique pathway starting in India allows students to experience up to 4 different countries – India, the UK, Grenada, and the US”, says Dr. Sudha Suresh, Associate Dean at Ramaiah International Medical School, Bangalore

“I made a wise decision by choosing Ramaiah as my campus for preclinical. The faculty did an excellent job. I enjoyed being in a small batch of students because the teachers could focus on us. As a result, the student-teacher interactions were terrific,” says Devansh Gupta, a 2025 graduate of the 5-year MD Pathway.

The Ramaiah group of Institutions and SGU offer a multicultural and international learning environment that enables students to develop their clinical and medical abilities and enter the global medical field as competent doctors.

