Startup Mahakumbh Witnesses Enriching Sessions at B2B Pavilion on Day 01

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 19: Startup Mahakumbh, nation's biggest celebration of the startup ecosystem, commenced today, at Bharat Mandapam, setting the stage for three days of collaboration, inspiration, and transformative discussions. The event saw an inaugural address from Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOC&I), Government of India (GoI), in the presence of key government and private officials including Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa & Former CEO, NITI Aayog, GoI, members of organizing committee including Prashanth Prakash, Founder, Accel; Sanjay Nayar, Sr Vice President, ASSOCHAM & Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investments; Archana Jahagirdar, Founding and Managing Partner, Rukam Capital; and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge.

The B2B & Manufacturing pavilion led by Vidhya Ananthakrishnan, Chief of Staff, Accel commenced with enriching sessions & fireside chat with the key leaders including Utham Gowda, Founder & CEO, Captain Fresh, Arjun Upmanyu, Partner at Bain & Company, Ashish Jhinha, Co-Founder, Jumbotail, Rajesh Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO, Venwiz, Sajiv Rangrass - ex ITC, Mehtab Singh Hans, Co-Founder, Farmart, Ashish Goel, Director, Vedanta, Ankit Harjai, General Manager, Cummins, Amitesh Sinha, Vice President & Head, Vedanta, Santhoshi Budhiraju, Co-Founder, Autocracy Machinery. These sessions were moderated by pavilion lead herself, Anand Dutta, Nexus and Anurag Srivastava, Matrix. The discussions ranged from formulating effective Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, understanding market dynamics, and identifying niche opportunities to the evolution of B2B brands. Additionally, fireside chats featuring industry experts Aaditya Sharda from Infra Market and Siddhanth Ahuja from Nexus provided valuable insights into business growth strategies, emphasising the significance of quality, professionalism, and scalability in building successful ventures. These sessions not only offered actionable advice but also highlighted the essential elements for thriving in India's dynamic and competitive business landscape.

Speaking at the event, Vidhya Ananthakrishnan, Chief of Staff at Accel, said, "Startup Mahakumbh serves as a pivotal platform, uniting visionaries and investors within the B2B and manufacturing sectors. With unwavering government support and strategic initiatives, this event has evolved into a beacon of opportunity, propelling innovation and growth in these critical industries. Through thematic pavilions and collaborative endeavours, Startup Mahakumbh catalyses the journey of aspiring entrepreneurs, aiming to establish itself as the preeminent global event for B2B and manufacturing innovation."

Startup Mahakumbh onboards top unicorns in the sponsors list, with Games 24X7, Oyo and Info Edge as Unicorn Gold sponsors, Dream11, Flipkart, Infra Market, Moglix, Nykaa as Unicorn Silver sponsors, BharatPe and Razorpay as Unicorn Bronze sponsors. The list of AIF sponsors includes Accel, Rukam Capital and Peak XV in the gold category, Aavishkar Group, Elevation Capital, Iron Pillar in the silver sponsorship category and Avendus Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Fireside Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and Sorin Investments in the bronze category of AIF sponsors.

The event will also connect Indian startups with event partners including Dalmia Bharat & Google (silver partners), Acko, Captain Fresh, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Jetsynthesis, Tally (bronze partners), IAN & Blume Ventures (session partners), IDFC First Bank (Bank partner), MM Active & India Mobile Congress (IMC) (Event partners) and Indian School of Business (ISB) (Academic partner).

