SteamHouse India driving innovation in eco-friendly energy solutions

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 6: Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges the world faces, and the only option before us is adopting clean energy solutions. SteamHouse India Limited, a unique enterprise committed to innovation and sustainability, has emerged as a key player in eco-friendly energy solutions.

Established in 2014, Surat-headquartered SteamHouse India has become the first Indian company dedicated to centralised steam supply, helping industrial units adopt energy-efficient and sustainable solutions and significantly reduce carbon emissions. Its primary objective is to reduce pollution across various industries by providing a continuous steam supply through a community boiler, thereby minimizing industrial air pollution, and contributing to a cleaner and greener industrial future.

To address the pressing environmental issues associated with industrial operations, SteamHouse India commissioned its first community boiler project in Surat's Sachin GIDC a decade back. The project caters to the steam needs of industrial units in the vicinity, effectively reducing the number of individual boilers and, consequently, the associated emissions.

Over time, SteamHouse India expanded to key industrial hubs such as Ankleshwar, Vapi, Nandesari, Sarigam, Dahej, Panoli, and more, making significant contributions to environmental sustainability. This community approach benefits the environment and provides a reliable and cost-effective steam supply to industries, enabling them to focus on their core operations without the added burden of maintaining individual boilers.

Vishal S. Budhia, the Chairman & Managing Director of SteamHouse India, said, “At SteamHouse India, we believe that sustainable industrial growth is achievable through innovative eco-friendly solutions. By reducing pollution and promoting energy efficiency, we are not only serving the clients but also contributing to a healthier planet for future generations. We are deeply committed to green technology, and are striving to lead by example in creating a sustainable industrial ecosystem.”

In addition to driving the growth of SteamHouse India, Mr. Budhia has an impressive track record in various industries, including textiles and processing. His expertise and dedication have been instrumental in steering SteamHouse India towards its mission of facilitating sustainable industrial growth. His leadership style is marked by a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of the environmental and sustainability challenges facing industries.

With a focus on implementing green technologies, SteamHouse Indian remains at the forefront of eco-friendly solutions. It offers a comprehensive model that integrates environment-friendly and sustainable solutions into operations, ensuring a cleaner, greener future for all.

