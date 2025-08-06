Steel Exchange India Limited Announces Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Multimodal Logistics Capabilities in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 6: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: INE503B01021, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand ‘SIMHADRI TMT', has announced a strategic non-binding collaboration with Vizag Profiles Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (VPL) and Hind Terminals Pvt. Ltd. (HTPL) to explore the development of a General Cargo Terminal (GCT) and a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Visakhapatnam.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward unlocking cargo movement potential across both inland and coastal routes. The parties intend to jointly evaluate and pursue opportunities related to:

Operation of container trains from the proposed General Cargo Terminal (GCT)

Coastal shipping of cargo using domestic barges and containers

Rail-based inland transport for steel and general cargo

Development of end-to-end multimodal logistics services

The proposed initiatives will bring together the strengths of all three entities:

SEIL's developing GCT rail siding,

VPL's established regional logistics infrastructure, and

HTPL's expertise in port-linked cargo operations.

Together, the partners aim to improve logistics efficiency, reduce transit times, and enable scalable cargo handling solutions in and around Visakhapatnam.

This agreement reflects a shared vision to build integrated logistics infrastructure that caters to both captive and third-party cargo movement. While non-binding in nature, the collaboration sets the foundation for detailed feasibility studies, pilot operations, and potential future commercial partnerships.

For Steel Exchange India, the initiative is expected to significantly enhance supply chain efficiency, unlock value from its logistics assets, and support the long-term competitiveness of its core steel business.

Commenting on the development Mr. Suresh Kumar Bandi, Joint Managing Director, Steel Exchange India Limited said, “This collaboration is a strategic step forward in our efforts to expand beyond steel manufacturing and strengthen our presence in infrastructure and logistics. With Vizag's growing role as a logistics hub, aligning our GCT project with the capabilities of VPL and HTPL presents a strong opportunity to enable efficient, multimodal cargo movement. We are confident this initiative will significantly enhance operational efficiency and contribute meaningfully to our long-term growth plans.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor