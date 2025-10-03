Steel Exchange India Secured Rs. 350 cr of Refinancing facility at more favourable terms leading to substantial savings of finance cost going forward

PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in the private sector in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', has announced a significant progress in its financial management through prepayment/ redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and a Term Loan by successfully securing refinancing at substantially reduced interest rates.

On 30th September 2025, the Company has secured sanctions of₹350 crore of refinancing facilities from a consortium of leading financial institutions including Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited, Oxyzo Financial Services Limited and Kotak Credit Opportunities Fund. Of this, ₹150 crore has already been disbursed and applied towards prepayment of existing high-cost NCDs and Term loan, the balance ₹200 crore to be disbursed on or before 10th October 2025 to acquire outstanding NCDs from existing holders, subject to requisite approvals.

With the above refinance facilities, the Company on 30th September 2025 successfully completed prepayment of Term Loan of Rs 25 Cr, full pre redemption of Secured unlisted NCDs of Rs 84.30 Cr and partial redemption of secured Listed NCDs amounting to Rs 32.35 Cr thereby reducing the outstanding principal to ₹198.56 crore of Listed NCDs which will be acquired by Kotak Credit Opportunities Fund on or before 10th October ,2025 and change the terms as per new facility. The Company also discharged the due interest payment on the same date.

The revised financing arrangement provides the following benefits:

- Lower Interest Rate: Reduction of approximately 5.50% compared to the earlier borrowing cost of ~18.75% per annum, resulting in substantial savings.

- Improved Terms: Extended repayment tenure of five years from sanction, up to September 2030, expected to generate cumulative additional cashflow of approximately ₹130 crore till FY2028.

- Strategic Impact: Optimization of the capital structure, enhanced liquidity position, and improved shareholder value through reduced finance costs.

This combined initiative underscores Steel Exchange India's commitment to proactive liability management, prudent financial planning, and sustained value creation.

Commenting on the development Mr. Suresh Kumar Bandi, Joint Managing Director, Steel Exchange India Limited said, "These steps reflect our continued focus on strengthening the Company's financial foundation. The sanctioned refinance facilities at lower cost for repayment of existing high-cost debt will ease our interest burden, improve cash flows, and provide us the flexibility to support growth. This proactive financial management positions us well to pursue our long-term business objectives with greater confidence."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor