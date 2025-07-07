VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: After foraying into the baby toy segment , Steelbird Baby Toys, a division of Steelbird Hi-Tech India, has announced a major scale-up with the launch of its latest line of developmental toys for infants and toddlers.

The launch was announced during the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where the company also shared its plans to invest ₹10 crore over the next two years to enhance manufacturing capacity, strengthen design and R&D, and expand its market presence across India.

Known globally as the world's largest helmet manufacturer, Steelbird made its entry into the toy space with a vision to bring the same safety-first philosophy into early childhood play. The company's latest offerings are targeted at children between the ages of 0 months to 10 years, a critical developmental phase. The new toys have been designed to encourage motor coordination, cognitive stimulation, and auditory engagementall while keeping child safety at the forefront. Every product is tested against stringent BIS norms and undergoes careful quality checks before reaching the market.

At the launch event, Ms. Srishti Kapur, Director of Steelbird Toys, said, "We entered the toy category with a simple beliefthat Indian parents deserve safe, thoughtful, and well-designed toys for their children. The response so far has been deeply encouraging. With this new range and strategic investment, we're not only expanding our product line but also reaffirming our commitment to child development through safe play."

The company's new collection includes toys like 5-in-1 Baby Walker cum rocker and jumper, baby play gym, multi activity push walker, swing car .These products are not only interactive but also aim to support various stages of a child's growth. Baby walker can be easily converted into 5 modes, including baby walker mode, jumper combo mode, rocker mode, eating Table mode, hand push mode. It also helps to meet the needs of different stages of baby's exploration and growth. Multi activity push walker helps to encourage walking, standing, and strengthening leg and arm muscles. Swing car for kids offers a thrilling 360° rotation, making it a perfect toy for kids. Whether indoors or outdoors, it's the ideal car for kids seeking endless fun. Each toy is developed at the company's Noida-based research and development centre, with contributions from European designers to ensure global design sensibilities.

Steelbird has also been steadily building a robust retail and distribution network. Its products are currently available at over 3,000 retail outlets nationwide and supported by 150 exclusive distributors. To further consolidate its presence, the company is now planning to launch its own experience stores where parents can explore, understand, and purchase from the full range of Steelbird's offerings.

In the past year, Steelbird's toy division has already begun to show promising growth, with the company reporting an annual turnover of ₹8-10 crore from the segment. The fresh ₹10 crore investment will be channelled into scaling up production facilities, acquiring new molds and machinery, and enhancing the tooling and testing environment to match global standards. The company recently took up a new manufacturing unit with a plot area of 10,423 sq. m and a built-up area of 65,000 sq. ft, signalling its long-term intent in this space.

Ms. Kapur added, "If we could protect adults on roads, why not children during play? This thought guided our entry into the toy market. We don't just aim to entertain; we aim to enrich a child's learning experience while ensuring peace of mind for parents. Our goal is to become one of India's most trusted toy brands by 2030, with a turnover of ₹100 crore and a product line that reflects both innovation and integrity."

With India's toy sector witnessing rapid domestic growth and a shift toward indigenous manufacturing, Steelbird's deepening footprint in the industry signals a broader trend of homegrown brands stepping up to redefine quality benchmarks and customer expectations in early childhood products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor