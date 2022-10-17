Stepping towards another milestone, three talented leaders from the field of entertainment embraced the path of “production”

New Delhi (India), October 17: Three accomplished ladies of the modern era—Jayanti Waghdhare, Pooja Bhandare, and Ashwini Kamble are all set to make their production debuts on the occasion of the melodious and delightful Deepotsav “Swarangan” Diwali Pahat, to be held on October 22, 2022, at 6 am at Dinanath Theatre, Parle.

While “Pooja Bhandare” holds expertise in theatre, RJ, music & dance arts, “Jayanti Waghdhare” has a long record of success in journalism, anchoring, and marketing. Further, Ashwini Kamble has experience and proficiency in journalism, PR & marketing and also carries professional expertise in management and production from a production firm. Ashwini and her two pals began dreaming of a new production house and eventually formed “Zen Entertainment” because they firmly believed that women are not inferior to anyone and can accomplish everything they set their minds to.

At the moment when many individuals are trying to establish a reputation for themselves in the entertainment industry by starting to work as performers, writers, or directors, ‘ Serial cinema plays’ have given birth to a large number of performers, writers, and directors. Well, the producer has a big part to play in explaining all of this. Additionally, the appropriate individual is required to be in charge of each section of the artwork. It is crucial to choose the departments wisely and carefully when creating art. In addition to this, one must transmit the passion for the work of art to the audience by employing a variety of media and viewpoints. It is comparable to giving birth to a child and nurturing it.

Today’s social media-obsessed generation dreams of getting featured on television or in a newspaper to get famous. Contradicting this scenario, these three friends started their journeys in the entertainment industry with a distinct perspective, believing that they should be the ones who create the art and the artist among the vast population of India.

In addition to field and study experience, they seek assistance and guidance from some of the senior professionals in this field. While struggling to forge their own identities they began running this organisations by choosing other talented and obstinate females who were similar to them.

The unique aspect of “Zen Entertainment” is that the department heads of all the departments are capable women who put their best effort into successfully and efficiently fulfilling their job roles. Zen Entertainment has organised many significant events and shows from its initial stage, and “Swarangan” is their first substantial Marathi musical show post-pandemic. Furthermore, Zen entertainment has lined up and is planning to produce some theatrical commercial plays, movies, serials and music concerts in collaboration with some well-known singers from Bollywood and Marathi industries, such as Shreya Ghoshal, Arjit Singh, Adarsh Shinde and more.

Moreover, there first production “Swarangan,” will be presented by “Zee Yuva” on Diwali Pahat. It is published by “Adwait Theatre” and produced by “Zen Entertainment.” Zen Entertainment has collaborated with Zee Yuva for the production unit of Zee entertainment for this fantastic show. Also, Zee Entertainment has decided to put “Swarangan” on display every Diwali.

Anandi Joshi, a singer who has been contributing melodies to the serial cinema business, and the versatile singer, Mandar Apte, who has perpetuated the tradition of classical music with many new and old songs, as well as the calming melody of “Prashant Lalit,” make up this musical composition. The collaboration of these extraordinary talents has enhanced this magnificent event’s vibrancy and excitement. Apart from this, ‘Spruha Joshi’ is everyone’s favourite Indian television and theatre actress currently serving as the anchor of “Sur Nava Dhyas Nava” and is capturing everyone’s hearts with her excellent anchoring is also a valuable part of this upcoming production. Moreover, there have been brisk online ticket sales since the first booking day because of her. The fans’ memories of this event will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

Ashwini, Jayanti and Pooja believe that “A women should take a step forward and do things which will help them grow and flourish in life. Like a butterfly one should embrace all the transition in life positively, accept change, face challenges and emerge out bold and beautiful and touch the pinnacle”.

By producing music, drama, series, and movies with different subjects in the sphere of entertainment in the future, “Zen Entertainment” will always be prepared to amuse all fans. The young people of today will value the art they are showcasing in their quality work. Additionally, by addressing social concerns alongside entertainment in the entertainment industry, these three powerhouse women aspire to serve as an example of “Successful She” in front of the community and empower women by encouraging them to spread their wings out of their shells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor