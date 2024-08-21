STIHL India Annual Conference: Charting a Path to the Next Level

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 21: The STIHL India Conference, held at the MayFair Tea Estate in Siliguri, was a resounding success. The conference was a celebration of STIHL India's remarkable journey throughout the year.

As the conference unfolded, Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director delivered an inspiring keynote address. While reflecting on the company's achievements he also shared valuable insights on the current challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. His vision and insights provided valuable strategic guidance in STIHL's roadmap to the Next Level.

The highlight of the event was the Awards Night, dedicated to recognize the exceptional performers of STIHL India Team. Several awards were presented, including the Award of Excellence, Best Demo Specialist, Best Technical Service Award, Best Sales Manager Award, Best Regional Award, and the Extra Mile Award.

In addition to celebrating individual and team achievements, the conference marked a significant milestone in STIHL India's strategic expansion with the inauguration of a new regional office in Kolkata. This move will enhance the logistical capabilities in the eastern region, enabling better customer service and fostering stronger connections with local dealers and distributors.

The event highlighted STIHL's commitment to excellence, innovation and ambition for achieving greater milestones in the coming years. As STIHL India advances to the next level, the insights and strategies discussed at the conference will play a crucial role in driving future success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor