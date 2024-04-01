STIHL India: Driving Innovation and Success in the Indian Market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 1: Recently, a delegation from STIHL Germany paid a visit to STIHL India's state-of-the-art work facility in Pune. This marked their first visit since the pandemic, and it proved to be a remarkable experience for them. The delegation was impressed and inspired by STIHL India's unwavering commitment to excellence. They also commended the rapid adoption of STIHL's transformative technologies in India, that bring with it manifold progress.

Invited to witness the operations and interact with knowledgeable employees, the German delegates were accorded a traditional welcome at the facility. They were particularly inspired by the new work facility, which exemplified the high standards synonymous with STIHL.

A key highlight of the visit was the insights shared into STIHL's success in the Indian market, particularly in the farming range. STIHL products have become the preferred choice for farmers, significantly easing their efforts. STIHL India emerges as one of the fastest-growing subsidiaries within the STIHL Group.

The team led by Managing Director Mr. Parind Prabhudesai, played a pivotal role in achieving the sales & revenue goals, and their hard work & efforts received recognition & appreciation.

Dr. Nikolas Stihl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, praised Mr. Parind Prabhudesai's appointment, attributing the company's success to his leadership.

The STIHL India team is recognized as a key contributor to the global success of the company. And the management extended its sincere gratitude for the accomplishments of the past year and looked forward to continued performance and commitment in the years ahead.

