STL Digital Drives Vedanta's Digital Transformation with RISE with SAP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: STL Digital Limited, an IT Services and Consulting Company [a wholly-owned subsidiary of STL (NSE: STLTECH)], announces the successful deployment of RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for eight Vedanta companies (Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Sterlite Copper, Cairn Oil & Gas, Sesa Goa Iron Ore, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Zinc International, ESL Steel Ltd, Vedanta Corporate), globally. Vedanta, a globally diversified natural resources, energy, and technology conglomerate, prioritizes operational excellence, timely execution of growth projects, and environmental sustainability. In line with these objectives, Vedanta initiated the internally code-named VRISE (Vedanta RISE) program to enhance synergy, efficiency, and visibility in operations. STL Digital supported Vedanta in this transformation journey to consolidate its SAP platforms onto a single cloud platform across the entire group, laying the groundwork for future transformations and shared operations.

In collaboration with SAP, STL Digital executed the ambitious VRISE program, transforming Vedanta's eight business units serving over 15,000 users, onto the RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud platform. Critical business integration scenarios were transformed, making this one of the largest RISE with SAP transformation initiatives in the metals, mining, and oil & gas industry. The entire transformation was completed within a record time of 6.5 months, setting a benchmark for this scale and complexity.

Arun Misra, Executive Director at Vedanta Ltd., stated, "Aligned with our Chairman's vision to position Vedanta as a best-in-class, digitally transformed conglomerate in the natural resources, energy, and technology sectors, we launched the VRISE program. This initiative has significantly enhanced our digital preparedness by integrating all our companies' operations onto a unified RISE with SAP platform. Our collaboration with SAP and STL Digital ensured seamless execution, driving our digital-first culture and strengthening our future readiness."

Naveen Bolalingappa, CEO at STL Digital, stated, "The seamless RISE with SAP global rollout for Vedanta group of companies in a record time is a testament to our team's exceptional skills, dedication, and excellent collaboration with SAP and Vedanta group companies. With this transformation, we have established a milestone for future innovation at Vedanta. We look forward to further equipping the systems with automation and Gen AI capabilities to enhance Vedanta's business outcomes."

Manish Prasad, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, "RISE with SAP is our business transformation offering that simplifies the path toward becoming an intelligent enterprise. It is great to witness Vedanta Group seamlessly transition to the cloud ERP platform through RISE with SAP. STL Digital's competency in facilitating the smooth execution of this complex IT landscape migration underscores our strengths and synergies working together. At SAP, we look forward to further innovations with Vedanta and STL Digital, especially in driving more impactful outcomes with SAP cloud solutions and Business AI."

Recently STL Digital won two awards at the SAP ACE Awards 2024 for Achievement in Customer Excellence on 14th November 2024. These were the 'Special Jury Recognition - Game Changer' award for Vedanta Limited and 'The Disruptor - Finance Transformation' award for Vedanta Limited - Copper Division. Earlier, STL Digital was awarded the 'Mega Deal Partner of the Year 2023' at SAP's Partner Kick-off Meeting (PKOM 2023) in India. Committed to empowering its customers, STL Digital continues to drive transformation and innovation in the IT landscape through initiatives like the VRISE program.

