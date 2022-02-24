STL set to unveil All-in 5G offerings at MWC 2022

[NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, will be demonstrating its vision for a new era of 5G-powered networks at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona next week.

STL is showcasing its range of solutions that will be based on secure, open interfaces, with the ability to work across new-age 'All-in 5G' 5G networks that will be converged (combination of optical and wireless), and operate across multiple bands.

Alongside wireless products, the suite will also include STL's latest optical fibre, virtualisation, network deployment, and software solutions. These new capabilities together form a part of STL's All-in 5G offerings that will allow network builders and operators to seamlessly and cost-effectively deploy next-generation 5G digital networks.

STL's All-in 5G is across these four key areas, critical for 5G deployment:

Wireless:

: New open and virtualized indoor 5G solution for enterprises

: New multi-band macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs) for wide area 5G coverage

: A cloud-native component for near real-time monitoring and optimization of RAN

: Cloud virtualized wireless access solution for fibre networks

Optical Networking:

: A high-density optical fibre cable; and : the world's first universal A2 optical fibre

: Pre-connectorised optical networking solutions for secure fibre termination and distribution

Network Deployment:

: A Hyperscale network deployment solution for faster and more efficient 5G rollouts

Software:

: A telco-focussed integrated marketplace platform to connect service providers, customers, and partners

: A digital Wi-Fi solution to manage and monetise Wi-Fi, while offering superior user experience

Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, comments:

"As the world's biggest mobile communications event, Mobile World Congress serves as the ideal platform for us to unveil our 'All-in 5G' range of new products. Our new offering brings together technologies and innovations that will allow new, faster and highly scalable 5G network build-outs around the world. This reflects STL's goal of building digital networks that combine wireless and optical technologies built on secure, fully programmable, open-source interfaces. We look forward to engaging with the industry in Barcelona and advancing on our purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks."

STL is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. Our capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner.

These capabilities are built on open-source and converged architectures helping telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver next-gen experiences to their customers. STL partners with service providers globally in achieving a green and sustainable digital future in alignment with UN SDG goals.

STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil. , .

