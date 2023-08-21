Stock market closes in green; Sensex gains 267.43 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : The stock market exhibited strong performance on Monday, closing on a positive note with both Sensex and Nifty making notable gains.

Investors and market participants witnessed a day of bullish momentum, reflecting a positive outlook for the country's financial landscape.

At the time of market closing, the BSE Sensex surged by 267.43 points to reach a closing value of 65,216.09. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty index climbed by 83.45 points, ending the trading session at 19,393.60.

Within the Nifty, the market showcased its strength, with 38 companies advancing, while 13 recorded declines, and none remained unchanged. This broad-based optimism sent positive signals throughout the trading day.

Top gainers in today's market included names such as Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Hindalco. These companies exhibited robust performance, contributing to the market's upward trajectory.

On the flip side, a few notable companies faced losses in today's trading. Jio Financial Services, Reliance, M&M, Britannia, and Bajaj Auto experienced declines, with Jio Financial Services being among the top losers.

These fluctuations reflect the dynamic nature of the market, where investors make strategic moves based on various factors.

Varun Aggarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Profit Idea, expressed his insights into today's market performance, stating, “Nifty closed on expected line, bullish close on market with good gains. Candlestick and OI pattern continuously showing bullish momentum”.

Furthermore, he commented on the broader market and sector indices, noting that they exhibited robust performance throughout the trading day.

He also provided an optimistic outlook, saying, “Broader market and sector index also showed good performance today. If today’s lows are intact, market can see a good bounce in the coming days. Bias remains positive for Indian markets.”

Today's market closure signifies the resilience and potential of India's stock market, as it continues to attract investors and traders alike.

The optimism displayed today may pave the way for further growth and opportunities in the financial sector in the days to come. Investors will be closely monitoring these developments as they position themselves for potential gains in the future.

