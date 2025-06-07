Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Mumbai, June 7 After starting the week with consolidation, the domestic market exhibited resilience amid concerns over tariff wars and geopolitical escalations, analysts said on Saturday.

Markets consolidated for the third consecutive week but managed to end higher by nearly a per cent, buoyed by favourable domestic cues.

After remaining range-bound for most of the week, benchmark indices surged sharply on Friday and settled near the week’s high, with the Nifty closing at 25,003 and the Sensex at 82,118.99.

“The highlight of the week was the RBI’s policy announcement, which took the market by surprise. The central bank implemented a sharper-than-expected 50 bps repo rate cut and a 100 bps CRR reduction, signalling a strong pro-growth stance. Notably, the policy stance was also shifted from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ — a move that came sooner than expected,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

This week, sectoral performance was broadly positive, with rate-sensitive sectors witnessing strong buying interest. Realty, auto, and banking stocks led the rally, reflecting improved outlooks for credit growth and consumer sentiment. Financials and NBFCs also gained, as lower interest rates are expected to enhance borrowing conditions.

Conversely, IT stocks underperformed due to persistent global uncertainties, particularly in the U.S. and European markets. In the broader markets, both midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, reflecting a risk-on sentiment among investors, with gains ranging between 2.8 per cent and 4 per cent.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, bolstered by supportive macro indicators such as strong Q4 GDP, GST collection and a favourable monsoon, investors focused on domestically oriented and interest-sensitive sectors such as financials, real estate, retail and FMCG, which saw strength, supported by strong institutional inflows.

Profit booking was visible during the week on account of the ongoing global uncertainty. Mid and small caps generally outperformed large caps, driven by better earnings and valuations.

“While China's rare earth restrictions pose long-term risks and investors await the inflation print in the US, the aggressive RBI rate cut, backed by cooling inflation and a steady GDP outlook, is likely to support investor confidence amidst the ongoing global uncertainties,” Nair noted.

Going forward, market participants will focus on key macroeconomic data for further cues. High-frequency indicators such as CPI inflation will be closely tracked to gauge demand trends and the central bank's next steps, said experts.

