Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open in Red After Hitting Record Highs

After registering a new historic high a day ago, profit-taking pressure is being seen in the domestic stock market on Friday. Both the major domestic stock indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened marginally lower.

Sensex opened with a fall of 100 points at 7:79 AM. Nifty also opened with a fall of almost 25 points. At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading below 82,850, down nearly 120 points. While NSE's Nifty 50 index fell by nearly 40 points to close to 25,350 points.

Even before trading started in the domestic markets, there were signs of a continuation of the momentum from a day earlier. In the pre-open session, Sensex was trading close to 83,100 points, up around 130 points, while Nifty was trading above 25,430 points, up around 42 points. Nifty futures in Gift City were trading at 25,390 points with a premium of around 56 points in the morning before the market opened. However, as soon as the market opened, it went into the red zone.

Status of Shares

Around 20 shares in the Sensex fell in early trade. Shares of Tata Steel and JSW Steel gained 1 percent each. While the share of Asian Paints fell by 1.65 percent. Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Infosys are also initially in the red zone.

World Market

The US market showed a bullish trend on Thursday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.75 percent and the tech-focused Nasdaq gained 1 percent. A mixed trend is seen in Asian markets today. Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.43 percent, while the TOPICS index shed 0.58 percent. South Korea's Kospi and Kosdak are flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is showing signs of a bullish start today.