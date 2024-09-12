Microsoft 365 Service Down: Thousands Affected, According to Down detector

September 12, 2024 08:35 PM

Microsoft 365 Service Down is down again, this comes after two months of faulty software update from cybersecurity services ...

Microsoft 365 Service Down: Thousands Affected, According to Down detector

Microsoft 365 Service Down is down again, this comes after two months of faulty software update from cybersecurity services provider CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million users' windows devices which affected the overall operations. 

The company took a note of it and posted on X saying that they are investigating the issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft did not respond immediately to inquiries about the cause of the outage or its expected recovery time. However, its Azure cloud platform announced on X that it was investigating customer reports of connectivity issues with Microsoft's services from AT&T networks.

According to Down detector, which tracks outages by compiling user-submitted reports, nearly 23,000 incidents were logged for Microsoft 365. Additionally, over 4,000 users reported issues with Microsoft Teams.

