Microsoft 365 Service Down: Thousands Affected, According to Down detector

Microsoft 365 Service Down is down again, this comes after two months of faulty software update from cybersecurity services provider CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million users' windows devices which affected the overall operations.

The company took a note of it and posted on X saying that they are investigating the issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

We've confirmed that a change within a third-party ISP's managed-environment resulted in impact. The ISP has reverted the change and we're now seeing signs of recovery. Please look for MO888473 in the admin center or visit https://t.co/uFnnN6Svuf for the latest details. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 12, 2024

Microsoft did not respond immediately to inquiries about the cause of the outage or its expected recovery time. However, its Azure cloud platform announced on X that it was investigating customer reports of connectivity issues with Microsoft's services from AT&T networks.

🚨Downdetector has seen over 90,000 user-reports come in within the U.S. for #Microsoft 365 reports within the last two hours, with #Azure, #Teams, the MS Store, #Xbox, #Bing, and all MS entities seeing elevated reports. This #outage also appears to be impacting other companies… pic.twitter.com/kwz0FBXUW0 — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 12, 2024

According to Down detector, which tracks outages by compiling user-submitted reports, nearly 23,000 incidents were logged for Microsoft 365. Additionally, over 4,000 users reported issues with Microsoft Teams.