Stock Market Update: BSE Sensex Up 121 Points, Bajaj Finance Drives Rally

The stock market's continuous decline shows no signs of halting, as the market opened lower today. However, after the initial dip, it rebounded into the green. The BSE Sensex was trading up by 121.89 points at 80,359.87, while the NSE Nifty gained 31.10 points to trade at 24,503.20.

Several key Sensex stocks, including Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, and Nestle India, are showing strong gains. The BSE Sensex had previously risen by 299.59 points to 79,921, while the NSE Nifty climbed by 93.95 points to reach 24,378. Despite this earlier decline, the market made a robust recovery.

Among Nifty stocks, Bajaj Finance led the way with a strong opening, gaining 3.67%. Similarly, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto are also trading with significant bullish momentum.