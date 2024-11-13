Stock Market Update: Fall Season Continues as Nifty Slips Below 23,600, Sensex Tanks 984 Points

In a continuation of the recent downtrend, the Indian stock market faced a major setback on Wednesday, November 13, with the Sensex experiencing a sharp decline. At the close of trading, the Sensex fell by 984.23 points, settling at 77,690.95. The drop reflects an ongoing market slump, marking several weeks of steady losses for Indian equities.

The decline comes amid a mix of domestic and global factors affecting investor sentiment. Concerns over inflation, global economic uncertainties, and volatile commodity prices have contributed to market turbulence. Additionally, investors are closely watching the performance of major sectors, with particular attention on technology, finance, and manufacturing stocks, which have seen notable selloffs in recent weeks.

Market analysts suggest that the downturn may persist in the near term, as investors remain cautious in light of both domestic policy shifts and international economic developments. Traders and investors are advised to stay informed and evaluate their portfolios as the market navigates this challenging period.