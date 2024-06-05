Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps to 73,027.88 Points, Nifty Rises to 22,131.60 Day After Bloodbath
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2024 10:08 AM2024-06-05T10:08:13+5:302024-06-05T10:08:47+5:30
The stock market rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, June 5, a day after a bloodbath due to Lok ...
The stock market rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, June 5, a day after a bloodbath due to Lok Sabha election results. Sensex jumped to 948.83 points to 73,027.88, while Nifty was up 247.1 points to 22,131.60.
Developing story..Open in app