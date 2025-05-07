Stoxkart Launches SmartTrader Plan for Unlimited Trading with Zero Brokerage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: Stoxkart, India's fast-growing discount brokerage platform, has officially announced the launch of its SmartTrader Plan, a groundbreaking zero-brokerage subscription-based offering tailored for active traders who want to trade smarter and more affordably. Built on the financial expertise of SMC Global Securities, a trusted name in the Indian stockbroking industry for over three decades. Stoxkart is redefining what cost efficiency means for traders in today's dynamic markets. The platform has consistently focused on simplifying trading through cutting-edge technology, intuitive tools, and now-transparent, flat-free pricing. With the SmartTrader Plan, Stoxkart is pushing forward a zero-brokerage revolution, removing the per-trade fee burden and empowering traders to focus on strategy, not costs.

Under the SmartTrader Plan, users can pay a flat fee of just Rs99+ GST per month or Rs699+ GST per year, unlocking the ability to place unlimited trades across segments with zero brokerage per transaction. Whether the investor trades once or thousands of times a month, their brokerage remains zero. This model is designed to eliminate the unpredictability of traditional pay-per-trade structures and instead offer a clearer, consistent cost framework. For high-frequency and young investors, who are mindful of every rupee, this plan offers unmatched clarity and value.

"We are elated to launch Stoxkart's SmartTrader Plan today. With this plan, we're saying bye to sky-high brokerage charges. It's a zero brokerage revolution made for traders who mean business. Our goal is to make trading smooth, transparent, and cost-effective for everyone, whether it is a first-time investor or a seasoned one." Said Mr. Pranay Aggarwal, Director and CEO Of Stoxkart. "

Beyond just zero brokerage, the SmartTrader Plan also provides access to an integrated suite of advanced trading features, Like Order Slicing, One Click Order Placement, Advance Option Chain, TradingView, ChartIQ, Limit & GTT (Good Till Triggered) orders, and expert research Insights, all aimed at helping traders make informed decisions. These features are typically available only on high-end platforms or at premium costs, but Stoxkart is offering them bundled within this affordable subscription to ensure that retail traders have access to professional-grade tools.

Backed by the stability and trust of SMC Global Securities, Stoxkart is committed to delivering a future-forward trading experience that combines technology, transparency and trust. The Smart Trader Plan is a reflection of the brand's core philosophy- putting the power back in the hands of the investor. It marks a shift in how trading is priced in India and opens the door to greater participation by simplifying the cost structure and lowering the entry barrier for retail traders.

With this new offering, Stoxkart is sending a clear message: trading should be seamless & smart. The Smart Trader plan is now live for all new and existing users across India.

