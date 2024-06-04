Stream On! Star Prime Videos and RAS Media Set the Bar High with New OTT Content Collaboration

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: In a recent development in the digital entertainment sector, RAS Media & Entertainment Private Limited has collaborated with Star Prime Videos to create exclusive content for the platform. This partnership aims to enhance the viewing experience by introducing a plethora of diverse and new content, including web series, movies, documentaries, and exclusive shows.

Under the agreement, RAS Media & Entertainment Private Limited, led by the entrepreneur CEO and Founder Shakti Deep Pandey, is entrusted with creating content for Star Prime Videos. The project is backed by a substantial investment of INR 100 crores, which underscores its grandeur and ambition.

Since its inception in 2017, RAS Media & Entertainment Private Limited has emerged as a versatile production house in Delhi, engaging in various projects from TV commercials and documentaries to fashion photography and feature films. The company is committed to turning visionary concepts into reality, catering to a broad audience with its creative productions. The company's motto, 'Turning Your Vision Into Reality,' reflects its dedication to delivering content that meets the audience's expectations and beyond.

Reflecting on the partnership, Shakti Deep Pandey said, "Our collaboration with Star Media Network Private Limited is a step forward in our ongoing effort to offer diverse and engaging content to a global audience. We are prepared to leverage this opportunity to enhance our creative output and meet the evolving needs of viewers with high-quality storytelling and production."

Both entities are focused on delivering content that challenges conventional storytelling and provides a broad spectrum of entertainment options to viewers. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to quality and creativity in content creation, and Ras Media & Entertainment aims to make a lasting impact on the digital content consumption space.

