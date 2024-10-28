String Metaverse Expands Global Presence with UAE Approvals and BSE Listing on Oct 31st

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28: String Metaverse, a pioneering Web3 innovator, expands its global footprint with UAE regulatory approvals and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listing on October 31, 2024. This dual milestone solidifies its position in AI-Blockchain innovation.

The Agentic Economy: Revolutionizing Commerce

String Metaverse's "Agentic Economy" empowers self-learning AI agents to interact with humans and AI agents using cryptocurrency. Key features include:

1. Agent-to-human and agent-to-agent commerce

2. Generative AI-powered digital community commerce

3. AI agents writing smart contracts with crypto wallets

4. Real-world asset tokenization with transparency

5. Blockchain-enabled user monetization

Regulatory Milestones:

String Metaverse has achieved significant UAE regulatory approvals:

1. AI License

2. Blockchain Node Operator License

3. DEpin License from RAKDAO (Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis)

"The future of commerce is here - autonomous AI agents transacting seamlessly with humans and machines, unlocking a multitrillion-dollar economy," said Krishna Mohan, Founder.

Corporate Update:

String Metaverse merges with BIO Green Papers LTD, listing on BSE (Oct 31, 2024) under scrip code 534535, pending name change approval from ROC.

About String Metaverse

String Metaverse develops cohesive Web3 solutions integrating AI, blockchain and gaming technologies, focusing on practical digital commerce applications and regulatory adherence.

Web: https://www.stringmetaverse.com/

