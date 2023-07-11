Struggling with a slow PC? Check out this easy guide to boost your PC performance!

New Delhi (India), July 11: A PC is a critical device. It has a great impact on our daily lives, often affecting how we perform daily tasks. According to a survey1, slow-running systems are a problem faced by 65% of PC users. Furthermore, 32% of respondents in the survey1 complained that slow computers were impacting their ability to perform.

Struggling with a slow computer? You don’t need to throw it away and buy a new one! We’ll walk you through a few quick fixes to update your PC to boost its performance without burning deep holes into your pocket.

Upgrade the Storage Drive

One of the most effective ways to get your PC to work faster is by upgrading its storage drive. An upgrade to an internal SSD from an existing hard disk drive (HDD) can improve your PC’s performance significantly. SSDs are faster compared to HDDs. Depending on the budget, one can opt for a SATA SSD or NVMe™ powered SSDs- which are faster still than SATA SSDs.

An SSD-powered PC will offer higher speeds to do more, faster boot times, faster app loading times, faster speeds for launching games, and more responsiveness in programs that use large files, such as video editing or RAW photo editing. What’s more, it will take less power, thereby extending the battery life of a laptop.

One of the top SSD options you have is the WD Blue™ SN570 NVMe SSD, which comes in up to 2TB* of storage capacity. This powerful internal drive delivers up to five times the speed of Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs, so you can let your imagination flow and worry less about PC lag or load times. However, if your PC motherboard doesn’t support NVMe technology, you should opt for the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD.

Upgrading your RAM

If you enjoy creating content and editing videos, then upgrading your random-access memory (RAM) is another way to improve your overall performance. A RAM upgrade delivers an instant performance boost to a slow PC. The cost of memory upgrades varies based on the PC and the amount of memory required. For tasks such as video editing or gaming, the more RAM you have, the better the output. For casual usage, the RAM enables you to have more apps working in the background and have more tabs open without causing a lag.

GPU Upgrades

A GPU upgrade makes sense while looking for extra performance or functionality for advanced games or computationally complex programs for statistics and data mining. GPUs are also useful for non-gaming applications, including video editing, as they can efficiently run other processes that involve manipulating large amounts of data in parallel. However, if you’re a professional gamer, then it should be among the first things you upgrade for quality 3D animation. While purchasing a GPU, remember to check the resolution of your monitor for the best outputs. If your CPU is old, make sure your new graphics card is compatible with the processor.

* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on the operating environment.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor