Students of IPS academy Explored Dubai in outreach program

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27: School of Architecture, IPS Academy Indore with Wheel of Innovation, Pune, had successfully completed International outreach program-Dubai. The tour was envisioned by Dr. (Prof.) Manita Saxena, Principal of institute. Ar. Neelam Kushwah and Er. Sumit Singh Shekhawat accompanied 27 students and mentored them throughout the tour. Ar. Neelam Kushwah presented research work on the topic “Relevance of Sir Patrick Geddes Ideology for attaining Sustainability of Urban Poor at Indore” and Er. Sumit Singh Shekhawat presented research work on the topic “N2 Method for seismic analysis in High rise buildings” to students of Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai. The tour was a great success; students attended a workshop at Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai on topics of smart cities, digital twins and sustainability. Dr. Ghalib Y. Kahwaji, took a workshop on sustainability. Dr. Sanjay Modak, head of Graduate Programs and Research, took a workshop on smart cities, and Dr. John McCarthy took a workshop on Digital twins.

They visited architectural marvels like Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, with a total height of 829.8 meters, the Museum of Future exhibits how the world will evolve in 2071; Dubai expo city, where Dubai exposition took place in 2020; Burj- al-Arab, Ethiad museum. Students learned about Architectural design and the structure of skyscraper buildings. They got exposure to steel, tensile structures, dynamic facades, pile foundations, reflective curtain glass elevations and centralized services like AC cooling plants. They also got the opportunity to experience local Arabic art and Islamic architecture elements. Students studied wind load, seismic pressures, dead and live load, services and structural grids of high-rise structures. Students experienced buildings designed by great architects.

